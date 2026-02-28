Steelers Five Most Realistic QB Draft Options

Though this year's quarterback class isn't particularly deep or talented beyond Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who is set to go No. 1 overall, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have some interesting options they could turn to at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While it seems unlikely that the Steelers will use their first-round pick or even any of their Day 2 picks on a signal caller, the upside is there with some developmental arms further down the board.

With that, here are five quarterbacks Pittsburgh could leave the draft with ranked from the least to most likely to don the black and gold.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 5: Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson is likely the only signal caller who has a real shot of hearing his name called in the first round.

The Crimson Tide product threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, though his declining play down the stretch that was partially a product of back and elbow injuries has hurt his stock a little bit.

Simpson had plenty of good things to say about Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy after formally meeting with the team at the NFL Combine, and if the organization can't lure Aaron Rodgers back, perhaps the 23-year-old would become more of a consideration at No. 21.

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No. 4: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

As far as Day 3 quarterbacks go, Klubnik ranks near the top of the pack.

The three-year starter at Clemson closed out a disappointing 2025 campaign for the program with 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Just a year prior in 2024, though, Klubnik posted 36 touchdowns and just six picks with 3,639 yards as the Tigers won the ACC.

He's rather small for the position at 6-foot-1, but Klubnik's mix of mobility and arm talent makes him an enticing target for Pittsburgh who has some long-term potential, whether it be as a starter or high-level backup.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

No. 3: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green might just have the widest range of outcomes for any of the late-round quarterbacks in the class.

His numbers were far from superb at Arkansas this past season, throwing for 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but his 777 yards and eight scores on the ground highlight why Green is such a fasinating prospect study.

A behemoth at 6-foot-6 with raw arm strength and mobility worth raving about, his inconsistencies as a pure passer and with his mechanics also draw concerns about his viability at the next level.

Green is of the Joe Milton III mold, and if Pittsburgh thinks it has the right coaching staff in place to help him develop, he's worth a dart throw on Day 3.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

No. 2: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Widely viewed as a first-round prospect heading into the 2025 campaign, Nussmeier ended up throwing for just 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, thus hurting his stock in a major way.

The reality of the situation, though, is that Nussmeier was dealing with a nagging injury for the entire season that he suffered early on in fall camp.

“My injury occurred in fall camp — Day 2, practice two of fall camp,” Nussmeier said. “How much did it affect me? I think it was pretty evident. I really wasn’t able to throw the football. I had a stabbing pain in my ab every time I went to go throw the ball. And we weren’t able to figure out exactly what it was."

Nussmeier isn't afraid to sling it, and with good pocket presence as well as a connection to McCarthy via his father, Doug, who was on the former's staff with the Dallas Cowboys as their quarterbacks coach from 2020 to 2022, perhaps the LSU signal caller could land with the Steelers.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to pass during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

No. 1: Drew Allar, PSU

Much like Nussmeier, Allar was viewed as a prime candidate to go high in the first round leading into the 2025 campaign after guiding Penn State to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in 2024 while throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games.

He suffered a season-ending ankle injury to Northwestern on Oct. 11, 2025, however, cutting his campaign to six games. Over that stretch, Allar logged 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks.

The 21-year-old met formally with Pittsburgh at the combine, and though his stock has fallen following his injury, the talent and upside is still there to the point that taking a swing on him late on Day or maybe even early Day 3 could be well worth it.

