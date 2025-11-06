Steelers Putting an End to 'Air Roman'
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson must be a fan of the song “I Believe I Can Fly.” The second-year pass catcher has taken flight in several games this season in an attempt to hurdle defenders. It’s paid off before, but his most recent attempt resulted in a costly fumble against the Indianapolis Colts.
The play could have spelled the end for the Steelers and “Air Roman,” but the organization insists they haven’t given up hope in the former third-round pick. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith spoke to the media ahead of their Week 10 matchup. He spoke about the need for Wilson to kick the habit of leaving his feet to avoid tackles, but he also made sure to state the team’s belief in the resilient receiver.
“We’ve got a lot of faith in Roman,” he said. “He’s a tough-minded guy.”
Bone-Headed Ball Security
Head coach Mike Tomlin sung a similar tune regarding Wilson at his weekly press conference. Despite referring to his turnover as “bone-headed ball security,” Tomlin affirmed their belief in him as well.
After the Steelers did not acquire another pass-catcher before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, it was clear that they felt Wilson, Calvin Austin III and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can provide the complementary receiver play they need to be contenders.
Air Roman Grounded
The plan moving forward is to coach that bad habit out of Wilson. The Steelers love what he can do with the ball in his hands, but they have to trust that he isn’t a liability.
That doesn’t mean that the offense will move forward without him, however. Wilson had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, hauling in over 70 receiving yards and his first career touchdown. On the year, he’s caught nine passes on 12 targets for 114 receiving yards and single touchdown.
With the Steelers facing a difficult stretch against the Chargers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills over their next four contests, the need for Wilson is even more important. In order for Wilson to keep building momentum and stay out of Tomlin’s dog house, “Air Roman” must be grounded. With his feet on the ground and the ball in his hands, Wilson can provide a ton more to the Steelers’ offense than he has so far.
