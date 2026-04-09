Steelers Most Overlooked Draft Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in an interesting group of players for pre-draft visits. As the organization makes their final preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft, they still have plenty of slots left in their 30 pre-draft visits they are allowed.

The players the Steelers have brought in seem to focus on identifying players they can take with their seven picks over the final four rounds.

But one player has gone overlooked in this process. The team brought in Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge for a visit a few weeks ago, and he might just be the ideal addition to fill out the Steelers’ offenisve line.

What Rutledge Brings to Steelers

The Steelers are looking for a long-term solution on left side of their offensive line. With Isaac Seumalo departing the franchise for the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh is hoping one of Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman can claim the starting left guard position.

Rutledge could come in and assume that spot immediately. The 6’4”, 316-pound guard has 10-inch bear paws for hands combined with a bit of lower-body quickness. The 22-year-old is frequently described as nasty, extremely tough in the trenches and an overbearing physical lineman.

Rutledge did his best work in the NCAA as a run blocker, but he showed significant promise as a pass-blocker, albeit in a smaller sample size. Still, according to Pro Football Focus data, Rutledge didn’t allow a single sack over the past two collegiate seasons and gave up just nine quarterback pressures.

Thats’ exactly the type of lineman the Steelers need alongside their emerging All-Pro group on the right side.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Fast Riser?

Rutledge’s rise before the draft has been steady. Just a week or so ago, he was an unquestioned day two pick in the draft. Most saw him as a second-round player, possibly waiting until the third round for his name to be called.

Suddenly, that ranking has shot up. So much so, that he’s begun to appear on NFL mock drafts in the first round. Notably, Peter Schrager recently predicted the New England Patriots would draft the Georgia Tech guard in a mock draft for ESPN.

That’s a bit higher than I anticipate him going, but it shows just how impressed the NFL is with this young lineman.

Why Steelers Might Be More Interested Than We Currently Believe

The NFL is intrigued by Rutledge, not just the Steelers. Pittsburgh is one of the teams to keep a close eye on though, and the franchise has done the work to make that the case.

Not only have the Steelers hosted him for a pre-draft visit, they already had some time with him. Rutledge participated in the Senior Bowl earlier this year, giving the team an up-close and personal view of him and how he plays.

It’s given the Steelers a full evaluation of Rutledge, and if they have any common sense, the conclusion is great. Rutledge could be a steal in day two of the draft, solving the Steelers’ offensive line issues for 2026 and the future. It’s probably time we stop overlooking him.

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