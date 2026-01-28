Steelers Begin Process of Replacing Danny Smith

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key member of their coaching staff this offseason in Danny Smith, whose replacement is becoming a main focus.

Smith worked under former head coach Mike Tomlin for 13 seasons from 2013-25 as the Steelers special teams coordinator, leading one of the better units in the NFL during that time, before departing for the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers just unveiled Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy as their new head coach that now has a chance to build the staff in his own liking. McCarthy hasn't wasted any time in achieving that goal, requesting an interview with Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Vetrone, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Bubba Ventrone Background

Ventrone spent the past three seasons as the Browns assistant head coach and special teams coordinator under head coach Kevin Stefanski, who the franchise fired. Stefanski is now the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns have had success with their special teams under Ventrone's leadership, with kicker Andre Szmyt finishing 23-of-26 on field goals after missing a field goal and a PAT in a Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Punter Corey Bojorquez did well in his role, leading the NFL with 91 punts and 4,165 yards in 2025 and with 89 punts for 4,387 yards in 2024 with the longest punt that season of 84 yards.

Ventrone has served as a special teams coordinator since coming into the NFL, doing so for five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, 2018-22, and then three seasons in an assistant role with the New England Patriots, 2015-17.

He also has Pittsburgh ties himself, attending Chartiers Valley High School in nearby Bridgeville, Pa., about 10 miles south of Acrisure Stadium. Ventrone then played for Villanova as a defensive back and went undrafted in 2005, before signing with the Patriots.

He eventually became a special teams ace with the Patriots in his second stint in 2008 and then did so with the Browns for four seasons, 2009-12, and finally with the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons, 2012-14, before he entered his coaching career.

The Steelers have one of the best kickers in the NFL in Chris Boswell and a solid punter in Corliss Waitman, so if Ventrone can do well by them, he would serve as a good candidate for McCarthy's staff.

