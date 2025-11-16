Steelers Leave Two Big Names Off Week 11 Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a must-win matchup in Week 11, as they welcome their AFC North foes, the Cincinnati Bengals, to Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are clinging desperately to their lead and another loss could spell the end of their divisional title hopes.
It would have been a great week for the Steelers to add two key players to their active roster as they go for their sixth win of the season. With the team needing a spark, they opted to elevate preseason standout D'Shawn Jamison and linebacker Mark Robinson to the 53-man roster. That means that the Steelers are leaving free-agent acquisitions Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Asante Samuel Jr. off of their active roster.
Offensive Impact
Another week of MVS not being on the active roster is confusing. The Steelers had their worst offensive performance of the season in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they are running the same exact unit back in Week 11.
The group has many flaws, but they have an option waiting to make his season debut in MVS. He has an established rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and combine that with his size, and he instantly provides an upgrade on the outside.
Defensive Impact
On the other side of the ball, Samuel is not a surprising absence from the lineup. The team signed him days before their Week 11 matchup, giving him just three practices before the team's next game.
Not only that, but Samuel hasn't played an NFL game in over a year after needing spinal fusion surgery. The 26-year-old is eagerly waiting to make his season debut, but that will have to wait until at least Week 12.
Without him in the lineup, the team's already vulnerable secondary has to weather the storm that is the Bengals' passing attack. Their passing defense is the worst in the league entering Week 11, allowing 269.4 passing yards per game, and they are in need of all the help they can get going up against the dangerous Cincinnati receiving group. The challenge is even greater without a player they consider to be a key piece of shutting down opposing offenses moving forward.
Trouble Joining the Moving Train?
One thing to consider, especially with MVS, is that they might have trouble getting on the moving train in Pittsburgh. As head coach Mike Tomlin likes to put it, it can be difficult for players who join the team midseason to adjust to the team's schemes and earn the coaching staff's trust.
That might be the case for MVS as the team passes the second game since signing him without elevating him to the active roster.
With Samuel, there's still plenty of time for him to adjust, and he gets more slack as a player returning from a year-long absence. It may take him a few weeks to get up to game speed, and the team is giving him that space and time to get there.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!