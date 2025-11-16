Steelers Honoring Country Music Legend Before Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to honor country music legend Toby Keith before their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Taste of Country, the musical icon's daughter, Krystal Keith, is set to perform multiple times during the game.
Krystal will perform the National Anthem before the Steelers versus Bengals kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. She will then perform two songs during halftime of the game. The game will be part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.
Keith sang the first ever National Anthem at Heinz Field when the stadium opened in 2001. According to the report, Keith was a life-long Steelers fan.
Keith died in February 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer.
It's unknown what songs Krystal will perform during the game, but the country singer has a resume of her own that is star-studded. Her most well-known song may be "Daddy Dance With Me," which she debuted at her own wedding. She's released two albums before choosing to step away to focus on family.
Steelers versus Bengals Matchup
The Steelers and Bengals will square off for the second time this season, with Cincinnati holding the edge in the first contest. The Bengals beat the Steelers 33-31 at PayCore Stadium in Cincy just a month ago, but the second AFC North matchup is now set to go, and the stakes are higher for both teams.
For Pittsburgh, they're fighting to remain first in the AFC North. With the Baltimore Ravens climbing to 4-5, the Steelers sit just one game ahead of the rest of the pack in the division. A loss to Cincinnati and things can change.
For the Bengals, they need to keep the season alive before Joe Burrow returns. The superstar quarterback is set to make his way back onto the field in the coming weeks, but Cincinnati is 3-6 and holding on by a thread in the AFC North.
A win over the Steelers and their hopes remain alive. It doesn't guarantee anything, but it may certainly keep things moving for Burrow's return.
Pittsburgh is 1-3 in their last four games, which started as a loss to the Bengals. They're coming off a 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that made everyone rethink how good this team really is, and if their once-hopeful season has come crumbling down.
A win over Cincinnati may not change anyone's mind, but it keeps them ahead in the race. That's all they're looking for in Week 11.
