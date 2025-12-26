Steelers RBs Aren't Letting Myles Garrett Break Sack Record

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Cleveland Browns in a game that can decide whether or not the Steelers will take the divisional title. The Steelers are in the run for the AFC North title, competing with the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Steelers either defeat or tie the Browns this coming week, they will become the AFC North Champions, locking up a playoff spot for them for the fifth time in six seasons. They would also lock up the title if the Ravens drop their game against the Green Bay Packers, which will take place the night before on Saturday.

That being said, some of the team has their mind on more specific things going on during the game. With the Browns coming to town, Myles Garrett presents a challenge for the entire team. Him and edge rusher T.J. Watt have constantly been compared, and Garrett's season has gone so well this year that he could break the single-season sack record with a full sack against the Steelers. The Steelers running backs have taken it amongst themselves to help make sure that does not happen.

In an appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, both Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren were asked if they were taking the task of blocking Garrett as strongly as the offensive line was.

Garrett's Record Response

"Oh, yeah. Believe it," Gainwell said.

Warren then addressed Garrett and the record directly.

"You're not setting that on us," Warren said.

Both have experience being pass blockers, and the Steelers offensive line has been stellar in recent weeks, so it is entirely possible that the Steelers would be able to stop Garrett from reaching the record against them.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Why Is The Record Important?

Part of why the record is so important to this Steelers team is that one of the two players who holds the current record is T.J. Watt, who is tied with Michael Strahan with 22.5 by virtue of his excellent 2021 season. Therefore, Garrett can tie the record with half a sack against the Steelers, but would have another full game against the Cincinnati Bengals to take the record completely.

With the eyes towards the playoffs and DK Metcalf out with suspension, it is likely that the Steelers will use a run-heavy gameplan against the Browns defense, which would lead to a lot of usage out of their backs, but less chances for sacks and blocking.

