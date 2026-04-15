Steelers Just Made Drew Allar a Real Name to Watch

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just added their final name to their pre-draft visitors, and this one may change the minds of many as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are bringing in Drew Allar for a pre-draft visit, coming to Pittsburgh as part of the final group of top-30 visitors. Aaron Rodgers has still not given the Steelers an answer on his plans to return or retire, meaning Allar officially becomes a name to watch for the black and gold.

And he may be the earliest quarterback they'd take in the NFL Draft.

Former Penn State QB Drew Allar is visiting the Steelers today, per source.



As Pittsburgh awaits a decision from Aaron Rodgers, it has now hosted most of the draft’s top QB prospects on visits, which conclude today. pic.twitter.com/ih7cgNa3iq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2026

The Steelers have spent a lot of time scouting quarterbacks during the NFL Draft cycle, with big names like Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Taylen Green and others being on their radar. Allar is the biggest name to watch, though. Why? Because his upside may top all of the others, and head coach Mike McCarthy may want the opportunity to work with that potential.

What may stand out moreso than anything, though is that Allar is a Big Ten quarterback with experience in big games, physical games, and cold games. Something he'd experience a lot in the AFC North, and that's what the Steelers want in their next passer.

"We have to find the right quarterback that's going to be an AFC North quarterback," general manager Omar Khan said at the NFL League Meetings. "Playing in the AFC North, there's nothing like it -- the cold weather, the rivalries, the division, the physicality of the division.

"It's got to be an AFC North quarterback."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Without an answer from Rodgers, the Steelers are looking for a quarterback. They like Will Howard as their potential starter in the future, but want competition for him as well. They've been very straightforward that they would like to add another young QB in this year's draft.

Allar was once viewed as a potential first-round pick but a disappointing season that ended with a season-ending injury hurt his draft stock. Today, he might sit anywhere from the second round to the fourth or fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He becomes the most interesting name for the Steelers as he completes all of the checklist. He met with them at the NFL Combine and then came to Pittsburgh just before the draft to meet once again.

If he's there when they're ready to take a QB, look out. With five picks in the first three rounds, and still no word from Rodgers, the Steelers may take a shot on a high-upside passer from Penn State in the NFL Draft.

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