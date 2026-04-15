Aaron Rodgers Could Force Steelers Into New QB

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are still shrouded in uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers' plans for the 2026 season, perhaps adding a quarterback early in the NFL Draft could become a more realistic direction for the organization.

While appearing on the "Unsportsmanlike", ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that while the expectations remains that Rodgers will return to the Steelers, there's an opening for the team to more seriously consider the idea of adding a signal caller in the draft.

"It shouldn't be that hard. I think people still believe that he's coming back, and people still are expecting him to be the quarterback of the Steelers," Schefter said. "And maybe next week he'll just announce he's coming back. But guess what? The draft is next week. So now if the draft comes and you're the Pittsburgh Steelers, are you talking more about quarterbacks?... I think you are."

Schefter was then asked if he was referring to Alabama's Ty Simpson, the lone first-round prospect behind center outside of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

While he clarified that he was making more of a widespread generalization at the position, Schefter did wonder that if Rodgers doesn't inform Pittsburgh of his decision over the next week or so, could the team pivot to Simpson as a result.

"If they don't have an answer, do they talk about Ty Simpson at 21?" Schefter said.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simpson's Prior Comments About Steelers

While speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Simpson went into detail about his formal meeting with the Steelers and how much he loves head coach Mike McCarthy.

"We were just going back and forth and by the time that we were finished, it felt like five minutes just because of how much fun we had," Simpson said. "So, I love Coach McCarthy, I love the Steelers, I love those guys and it was super exciting to get to know them."

Pittsburgh has not hosted Simpson on a top-30 visit yet with the deadline set for April 15. That doesn't mean the organization has completely ruled out selecting him at No. 21 or elsewhere in the first round if a trade is involved, but it's worth noting.

Could the Steelers Actually Take Simpson?

In a world where Rodgers doesn't spend a second season with the Steelers, their situation at quarterback becomes a bit more dicey.

McCarthy has been incredibly complimentary of 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, so perhaps the team would move forward with him and give him a real shot at winning the starting job alongside Mason Rudolph.

There aren't a ton of enticing veteran options still available, and Pittsburgh is already likely to take a signal caller in the draft regardless of if Rodgers returns or not, though it would probably come later on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

As mentioned before, Simpson is the only quarterback that's been discussed as a potential first-round pick beyond Mendoza.

Wide receiver and offensive line still profile as more likely directions in which Pittsburgh would go on Day 1 even if Rodgers isn't in the fold, but selecting Simpson would become at least a bit more realistic in that scenario.

It would all come down to whether or not the Steelers' coaching staff and front office likes Simpson enough as a prospect to take him in the first round and focus on their other needs on Days 2 and 3, and even then they'd be incurring a ton of risk.

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