Steelers WRs Send Message After DK Metcalf Returns

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will be returning to play against the Houston Texans for a wild card game, fresh off a two-game suspension that caused him to miss their AFC North win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Metcalf was suspended without pay on December 22 following an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan, and two weeks removed from the incident, Metcalf is just excited to get back to football.

“Just not being out there, just watching it from a different perspective, it was difficult for me,” Metcalf said. “But I’m excited to be back.”

Metcalf was seen throwing a punch at Lions fan Ryan Kennedy on Dec. 21, and the suspension cost him $555,556 in missed pay over the two games. Metcalf's absence was felt in those high-stakes games he missed, and the Steelers will be relieved to have him back as the playoffs get underway.

Metcalf On the Texans Matchup

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald (left) embraces Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Metcalf returns to play on Jan. 12 at 8 pm, and he is most excited to face some fellow high-quality players as the narrowing down begins.

"Just looking forward to another great matchup against some NFL-caliber players,” Metcalf said of the Texans game. “They got some great edge rushers. They’re one of the top defenses in the league. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III is looking forward to having Metcalf's leadership back in the room, and was just overjoyed to have more Steelers football ahead of him after the Ravens win.

“We ain’t done yet. Facts,” Austin said. “He’s our leader. He’s the guy. He texted us this morning. He just wanted us to know that we have everything we need. Just go out there and play how we (do). … At the end of the day, we’ve got a deep receiver group. We have guys that can make plays, and so it’s just awesome that we can make enough plays to win this game and DK can come back next week.”

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fellow wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling shared a similar feeling of relief.

“It’s his room, and we respect that," Valdes-Scantling said. "Having his support and wishing us well (because) he wants to be out there helping us. It’s an unfortunate situation that he couldn’t be out there, and now we get the opportunity. (He could) get his legs back fresh and go hoop again."

The Steelers won the AFC North for the eighth time under head coach Mike Tomlin, and the 12th time they have clinched a playoff berth under Tomlin. Fresh off a tight, last-minute win and with Metcalf back, the Steelers sound like they're ready for anything.

