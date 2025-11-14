Steelers Lose Star Defender for Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH — This season has been a frustrating one for nearly every member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one edge rusher in particular has had an extremely tough go of things. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, the counterpart to superstar T.J. Watt, has been hampered by injuries all season long.
Heading into the Steelers’ Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, their pass rush will be shorthanded once again without Highsmith. The veteran linebacker has been limited due to a pectoral injury and missed the team’s final practice session before welcoming the Bengals to Acrisure Stadium. The team also ruled him out for the game due to the injury.
What This Means for Steelers
HIghsmith’s absence is a huge loss for the Steelers anytime he is not in the lineup. The team’s defense is still trying to reach the status of being a top unit that they envisioned becoming before the season, and Highsmith is a key part of that process.
Without him available, however, there is a barely visible silver lining on this storm cloud. Highsmith’s absence presents the opportunity for Nick Herbig to see even more snaps and action in their Week 11 contest.
2025 has been Herbig’s breakout season, and the Steelers have been attempting any way possible to give him more time on the field. Stuck behind Highsmith and Watt, he’s been fighting for snaps but has still been productive. The 23-year-old has already matched his 2024 sack totals in just eight games, recording 5.5 so far. He ranks second on the team, tied with Highsmith, for most sacks on the team this season.
Even More Focus on Watt
No Highsmith also spells even more focus from the Cincinnati offensive line on T.J. Watt. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been the most chipped defensive edge in football once again this year, with opposing offenses knowing that is the easiest way to slow the superstar down. Without Highsmith on the opposite side to draw attention, the Bengals will be focusing almost all of their attention on stopping, or at the very least, slowing Watt down. It could lead to another standout performance from Herbig or it could be the key for Cincinnati securing their second win over Pittsburgh this season.
The Steelers are hoping that this injury is not too long-term, but it’s still a tough loss for the defense. Needing a victory, they will look toward their young pass-rusher to fill the void of Alex Highsmith against the Bengals.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!