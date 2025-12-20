Steelers Lose Another Key Player for Lions Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing another key player for their showdown with the Detroit Lions this week, with linebacker Nick Herbig now officially ruled out for the game.

Adam Schefter shared the news on Twitter (now X).

"Steelers downgraded LB Nick Herbig to out for Sunday's game in Detroit," Schefter wrote.

Steelers downgraded LB Nick Herbig to out for Sunday's game in Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2025

The Steelers will also be missing defensive back James Pierre (calf), edge rusher T.J. Watt (lung), and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (tricep) for the game. Long snapper Christian Kuntz, however, has been upgraded from questionable to active for the game.

"Not ideal timing," one fan wrote in response to the Herbig news. "December football doesn’t wait, and Detroit will test that edge depth immediately."

"Herbig out makes the margin thinner," another wrote. "Against this Lions offense, thin margins get punished."

Herbig's absence is especially costly with the loss of Watt in the wake of a recent lung surgery; Herbig is fifth in the NFL for forced fumbles (with three), and the Steelers are likely to struggle on the edge without both. Herbig, 24, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and has since emerged as a reliable contributor on the defensive line.

What the Steelers Have On the Line

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) and linebacker Nick Herbig (51) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers, now 8-6 on the season, will hope to improve on their projected 66% chance of making the playoffs (via The Athletic's Playoff Simulator) against the also 8-6 Lions. The Steelers will have a harder time than expected with these mounting injuries, and the Lions will be hungry to take full advantage.

A recent breakdown from Dave Hogg of the Associated Press pointed to the Steelers' dominance this century against the Lions. This news may be the beginning of a historic upset for Detroit.

"Detroit is 0-5-1 against the Steelers in the 21st century, and Pittsburgh even won a Super Bowl at Ford Field against the Seattle Seahawks in 2006," Hogg wrote. "Then there’s Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a thorn in the Lions’ side for years with the Green Bay Packers."

A win over Rodgers would certainly fire the Lions up down the stretch.

With their remaining schedule, the Steelers will face off against the 3-11 Cleveland Browns, followed by the 7-7 Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are once again facing a season where they finish as the bridesmaids of the league, and the current injury situation is only adding to a concerning outlook.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers