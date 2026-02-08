Steelers Lose QB Option From 49ers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have options for who they need at quarterback next season, but one player will surely not join them in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is one quarterback that teams will look for in a trade that could serve as their starter or an important backup, but according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it's unlikely Jones departs for a new team this offseason.

"For teams looking to swing a deal for 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, I’m told San Francisco is not looking to part with the 2021 first-rounder," Russini reported. "Things and offers can change, but the 49ers’ preference is to keep their Brock Purdy-Jones tandem intact for 2026.

"Jones’ 5-3 record as a starter amid the team’s major injury struggles helped keep San Francisco afloat, and Kyle Shanahan loves what he has in the 27-year-old."

The Steelers will now look elsewhere for another quarterback next season, or potentially, try and entice the 49ers with a great trade package.

Why the Steelers Would Want Jones

Jones had a solid season in 2025 with the 49ers, not just winning five of the eight games he started in quarterback Brock Purdy's absence, but he showed he could lead the team when called upon.

He completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns to six interceptions and he kept San Francisco at a 6-4 record, which allowed them to make the playoffs once Purdy returned, going 6-1 once he came back.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Jones had some great performances, like throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the 26-21 road win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-23 home overtime win over the rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

This season was crucial for Jones maintaing a job in the NFL, after it looked like his time as a profressional quarterback was over.

Jones had a great rookie season with the New England Patriots in 2021, after they took 15th overall out of Alabama.

He completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and the postseason. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year award voting.

Jones then had struggles the next three seasons, losing his starting spot in New England and then a poor 2024 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in place of the then-injured Trevor Lawrence.

He posted a 10-22 record in 32 starts over 2022-24, completing 65.1% of his passes for 6,789 yards and 32 touchdowns to 31 interceptions.

NFL teams see how Sam Darnold has turned his career around, going from a bust with the New York Jets to now a potential Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks and that Jones could end up doing that.

The Steelers have time this offseason to decide on who will be their signal-caller, but it's likely Jones won't be that guy.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers