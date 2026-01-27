Steelers DL Coach Not Returning After Mike McCarthy Hire

PITTSBURGH -- After Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rest of the staff knew they were in for a change. Team owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan granted every coach permission to seek other opportunities, effectively ending their employment with the team.

Some coaches were expected or hopeful to return in 2026 for the Steelers. With positional coaches like running back coach Eddie Faulkner and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander standing out as two possibilities.

While their futures haven't been confirmed, one key defensive coach won't be returning on Mike McCarthy's staff. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar will not be retained for the 2026 season. He shared the latest via his social media.

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar is among the #Steelers coaches not being retained by new head coach Mike McCarthy, sources tell @CBSSports.



— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2026

What the Steelers Lose in Dunbar

Dunbar was a coach with plenty of experience with the organization. He has 19 years of NFL experience working with defensive lines, including the last eight seasons with the Steelers.

During his tenure, defensive tackle Cam Heyward played arguably his best seasons. Heyward was excellent this past season and in 2024, earning All-Pro status in back-to-back seasons.

Dunbar also worked closely with the rookie defensive linemen the Steelers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black both had promising first seasons, and Dunbar's instruction was a key part of that.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) warms up for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What the Steelers Might Gain Without Dunbar

The big knock against Dunbar has to be the defensive line's struggles against the run under his watch. This past season, the Steelers were a middle-of-the-road group, allowing just over 113 yards per game. Aside from finishing sixth against the run in 2024, the Steelers have routinely been a bottom-tier run defense since Dunbar took over.

The most egregious came in 2021. The Steelers were the NFL's worst run defense that season, allowing over 145 rushing yards per contest. Under a new defensive line coach, an emphasis on stopping the run should become a priority.

What This Means for Steelers' Coaching Staff

The move is another step towards McCarthy's vision for the Steelers. As the new head coach, his staff is being left entirely up to him. He's already brought in some familiar faces to interview for coordinator positions, and now the defense will continue to have new leadership and coaches.

This could also signal more coaches from 2025 officially ending their time with the Steelers. As McCarthy assembles his staff, it's becoming clear that the team is moving in an entirely new coaching direction under their new man in charge.

