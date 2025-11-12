Steelers Head Coach Hints at WR Change
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of some offensive improvements, and they need those changes to happen in a hurry. After a dismal, 10-point showing in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, their offense is now the key issue to correct as they enter the gauntlet that is their remaining regular season schedule.
With limited remaining options at the Steelers’ disposal, their head coach hinted at one possible move left to make. The team added veteran pass-catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad before their Week 10 contest, but did not elevate the wide receiver to their active roster. That could change for Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but head coach Mike Tomlin would not confirm whether or not MVS would debut in the divisional contest.
"We’re not opposed to elevating people and giving them an opportunity to contribute," he said to reporters at his weekly press conference. "I think it’s been about every game this year where we’ve elevated someone and utilized their talents."
Quality of Execution
The noncommmital nature of Tomlin’s answer was not a surprise, even with the team’s offensive woes continuing. The fact is that the Steelers just added the veteran receiver, and even with his rapport with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his respect around the league, he is still brand new to an offensive in the middle of a regular season. It takes time to adjust, and Tomlin made it clear that he’s open to MVS playing a larger role, provided he shows the “quality of execution" required to play in the offense.
“I’m certainly open to evaluate (Valdes-)Scantling," Tomlin continued." And his ability to know what to do, and the quality of that execution, and how it might fit into what we’re trying to do offensively in an effort to engineer a victory."
It makes the few practice sessions before Week 11 kicks off even more crucial for Valdes-Scantling. From Tomlin’s comments, it seems that the team will give him an opportunity to earn a role for this weekend. Things will shake out and become clearer over the next few days of practice.
All Out of Options
Like it or not, MVS represents the final button to push for the Steelers’ struggling offense. The team is counting on him to quickly emerge as their number two receiving option behind DK Metcalf. If that doesn’t happen, the Steelers will be saddled with two young players in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson battling for those snaps. And the team has already witnessed how effective that is for this group.
The Steelers need something to click or else their season will slip away over the coming weeks. While Tomlin chose not to confirm or deny if MVS will see more of a role, it’s clear that he is the offense’s final option to salvage their passing game for the 2025 season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!