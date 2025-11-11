Steelers Could Get Offensive and Defensive Boosts
Coming off a 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that wasn't as close as the score makes it seem, the Pittsburgh Steelers could use some reinforcements heading into a Week 11 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers have dealt with quite a few injuries over the past few weeks, but it appears they could get some key players back in the immediate future.
During his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he's optimistic about where left guard Isaac Semualo (pec) stands and that he expects him to practice. Furthermore, wide receiver Scotty Miller (finger) has been cleared to practice while both linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) and safety Jabrill Peppers (quadricep) will both be limited to start the week.
Pittsburgh Could Get Much-Needed Offensive Boost
The Steelers' offensive line, which had held up pretty well recently, took a step back against the Chargers. They were to able pressure Aaron Rodgers consistently throughout the whole game, and Spencer Anderson was among the major culprits in the unit's issues, as Pro Football Focus credited him with allowing four pressures at left guard.
Though it's too early to declare that Seumalo will return for certain against Cincinnati, his presence would help stabilize the offensive line and take some heat off Rodgers in the process. The Pro Bowler, whose injury first popped up in Week 8 vs. the Green Bay Packers, has given up just 10 pressures over eight contests this year, according to PFF.
Miller has played sparingly on offense this year when Calvin Austin III's also been healthy, but he's still a useful depth piece who could be called upon if the Steelers want to switch some things up after he missed the past two games with a broken finger.
Steelers' Defensive Depth Should Improve
Cornerback Darius Slay Jr.'s status for this week is currently unknown, as he's in the concussion protocol, but the potential returns of Holcomb and Peppers is pretty big news for the Steelers.
Holcomb hasn't played since Week 8 with his illness, but he's played 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps when available while also filling a big role on special teams.
Though Malik Harrison's return from the reserve/injured list in Week 9 helped make up for Holcomb's temporary absence, the latter is still integral for Pittsburgh in multiple facets of the game.
Peppers has also been sidelined for two contests in a row, but his impending return to the practice field is good news for the Steelers' defense and special teams as he works toward a potential return vs. Cincinnati.
The 30-year-old's become more important after Pittsburgh cut Juan Thornhill, and his prior experience playing alongside Kyle Dugger as members of the New England Patriots could lead to increased defensive reps if Jalen Ramsey needs a breather.
Peppers has been on the field for 53 percent of the Steelers' special teams snaps when healthy since he signed with the team ahead of Week 2, and there's no reason to believe he won't pick up where he left off in that regard.
