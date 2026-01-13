Steelers' Mike Tomlin Ties NFL Record With Latest Playoff Loss

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were outclassed and outperformed in their Wild Card Weekend battle with the Houston Texans. Despite entering the game with confidence after a nail-biting victory, the Steelers were utterly walloped by the Texans' defense en route to a 30-6 loss.

It was the seventh consecutive playoff game the Steelers have lost. The franchise's dreaded postseason win drought dragged into another season.

At the center of the franchise's failures is head coach Mike Tomlin. While he began his tenure with tons of postseason success, it's been loss after loss piling up for Tomlin's Steelers. With their latest defeat, Tomlin tied former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marv Lewis for the longest postseason losing streak, according to Ari Meirov.

No Answers From Tomlin

Following the game, Tomlin was understandably frustrated. Another season done and another opportunity wasted, the long-time coach told reporters that it doesn't really matter what he says. The fact is, they didn't get things done, and they have to accept that.

"Talk’s cheap. Particularly when you’re in this tournament," he said after the Wild Card loss. "It's about what you do and don’t do. Certainly as a collective, we didn’t do it tonight."

They haven't been able to do it since the 2016 playoffs.

Is Tomlin on the Hot Seat?

Could Tomlin be heading toward the same fate as former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh? The Ravens shocked the AFC North and the NFL when they dismissed their long-time coach the day after losing the division title to the Steelers.

Harbaugh and Tomlin were the NFL's longest-tenured coaches, but that tandem is now down to one. The way the season ended in Pittsburgh, however, it's certain to reignite the question that has hung over Tomlin all season long.

Earlier in the year, it was the fanbase calling for his job. Then, the national media began to buzz that Tomlin may want to move on from the Steelers for a new opportunity, perhaps in television. Now, the possibility of the Steelers moving on from Tomlin feels stronger than ever.

Of course, the Rooneys and the rest of the organization might feel differently. They have continued to show support for Tomlin, even with the growing playoff win drought. At first, it was an endearing display of loyalty, but now everyone is wondering how much longer they can let this go on.

