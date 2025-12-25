Steelers WR Draft Options Just Got Better

The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again be in the market for wide receiver help this offseason, especially in the 2026 NFL Draft, and another top prospect at the position just declared.

Washington's Denzel Boston revealed his decision to head to the professional ranks on social media, doing so in a letter thanking the university and everybody that was alongside him during his four years with the program.

thank you husky nation 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/Mv8KjoA2un — Denzel12Official (@dl_boston5) December 24, 2025

Between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Boston recorded 1,715 yards on 125 catches with 20 touchdowns over 25 games.

Strength of WR Class

Boston is currently projected to be selected somewhere in the first round, and he's already begun popping up as a popular pick for the Steelers in mock drafts.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Boston is quick for his size and is an advanced route-runner with strong hands who would pair well with DK Metcalf as Pittsburgh's starting receivers on the outside for the next handful of seasons.

There are a number of intriguing options at the position, though the Steelers almost certainly won't be in range to land the likes of Ohio State's Carnell Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon, all of whom are among the top overall prospects, unless they were to trade up.

Boston declaring for the draft is notable news for Pittsburgh because of that fact, as he's a high-ceiling player who may essentially get pushed down the board due to the amount of strong receiver prospects in the class, meaning he could fall right into the organization's laps.

Future of Steelers' WR Room

Outside of Metcalf, who signed a four-year extension worth $132 million following his trade over from the Seattle Seahawks in March, the Steelers are noticeably thin at receiver.

Calvin Austin III is set to reach free agency once his rookie contract expires after the season ends, and while it's possible that Pittsburgh will look to re-sign him, there's no guarantees on that front.

Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Scotty Miller will all hit the open market as well, leaving Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson as the only receivers outside of Metcalf on Pittsburgh's roster who are under contract for the 2026 campaign.

As a result, the Steelers should once again be aggressive in their search for another starting-caliber receiver or two in the offseason. They've struck out in their pursuits of the top available options beyond Metcalf, but they're in a perfect spot to snag someone of Boston's caliber early in the draft.

