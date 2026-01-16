Former Steelers Player Says Team Should Trade T.J. Watt

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in a state of flux as their offseason begins, it appears almost anything is on the table for the organization.

As head coach Mike Tomlin departs after stepping down, which ended his 19-year-long tenure in Pittsburgh, the future of several building block pieces on the team's roster have come into question.

That includes outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who former Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke stated should be traded during a one-word segment on 93.7 The Fan.

Should the Steelers trade T.J. Watt? Chris Hoke says "yes". pic.twitter.com/7P3oPwBANH — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 15, 2026

Will Steelers Actually Trade Watt?

In January 2024 following the Steelers' elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, Watt told reporters, “I don’t want to play for anybody but Mike T," as Tomlin's long-term prognosis with the organization was placed under a microscope.

Tomlin ended up sticking around for two more campaigns before leaving under his own volition, but it's worth wondering if Watt still has a steadfast commitment to that statement.

Though Watt will have to play for a different head coach regardless of what team he ends up playing for next season since Tomlin isn't looking to fill another vacancy around the league, his status in Pittsburgh is about as up in the air as it ever has been.

The most likely scenario, however, remains that the franchise's all-time sacks leader will remain in the black and gold in 2026. A lot depends on who the Steelers hire from an overarching perspective, but it would make sense for the next head coach and the front office to look to hold onto Watt as they transition into a new era.

The 31-year-old slowed down a bit this past season, posting just seven sacks and 49 pressures in 14 games while also missing three games due to a partially collapsed lung towards the end of the campaign, but he's still a high-impact player despite some regression.

Pittsburgh clearly envisioned Watt remaining in town for at least the next few years after signing him to a three-year, $123 million extension this past July, but with Tomlin out of the picture and the possibility of the team going in a different direction as a result, there is a world in which they could sever ties with the future Hall of Famer by dealing him away.

Again, it's more probable that Watt remains a Steeler next season than not, but there's certainly some lingering uncertainty.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Financial Ramifications of a Watt Trade

As his contract currently stands, Pittsburgh would potentially be in line for major cap savings by trading Watt this offseason.

Per Over the Cap, if the Steelers were to reroute him with a post-June 1 designation, they'd free up $32 million against the cap while also taking on $10 million in dead money for the 2026 campaign.

In tandem with whatever they'd receive in a prospective trade, there are benefits to trading Watt for Pittsburgh if the two sides were to look into going their separate ways.

