Steelers QB Draft Target Fires Back at Critics

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves at a turning point, where a quite important decision has to be made in regards to their future at the quarterback position.

After 6 straight seasons of confusion at the quarterback position, it still seems unclear who will helm the team in 2026. Outside of a return by 2025 quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers would likely have to look at the upcoming NFL Draft.

When it comes to first-round NFL-ready talent, the only possibility for the Steelers is likely Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Simpson has been a controversial prospect, as his numbers were good at Alabama, but nothing stellar. He sought to address those concerns in an appearance on the Breakdown, a show by former college and NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.

“It’s preposterous how people view me when they haven’t seen me in person and seen what I could do,” Simpson said.

Simpson's pro day was impressive, but far from the best in the history of the draft process. His arm talent is there, even if it has not necessarily lit up the statsheet in his time in college.

“That’s a great question,” Simpson said. “Come watch me throw. Everybody will refrain from that from now on. It’s crazy. I wanted to show arm strength, and then, two, show everybody that I could go under center — whether it’s seven-step, five-step, three-step, three-plant, five-plant — just something to where I could do everything. … Everybody (says) I’m not the most athletic guy. And I just laugh that off, too.”

Would Simpson Work In Pittsburgh?

Simpson is far from an incredibly mobile quarterback, and that is certainly detrimental to his draft profile, but he is still likely to get a good role wherever he ends up. Of all the times in the back end of the draft order, his best fit is certainly the Steelers. This is due to the fact that they both are in desperate need of a quarterback as well as having the receiving talent to help that quarterback succeed.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands off the ball to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers offense is in need of stability, and while Simpson seems to offer nothing excellent or flashy, he may be the quarterback that the team needs to take the next step forward. All will be settled in that regard when April 23 rolls around, and the No. 21 pick comes up as the team plays host to the NFL Draft's first night.

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