Steelers' Will Howard Gets Shout Out From Top NFL Draft WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely one of the teams that will be heavily considering a wide receiver when it comes to their very valuable first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of the top options, and considered by many analysts to be the best overall, is Ohio State Buckeye alum Carnell Tate. Tate is a three-year starter at Ohio State, and the top wide receiver selection is likely to be between him and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

While at Ohio State, Tate was a teammate of current Steelers backup quarterback Will Howard, and was asked about him during his workout at Ohio State's Pro Day.

“Oh, Will isn’t giving me no tips. He’s probably going to root for me to come with him to Pittsburgh,” Tate said.

"I’m happy for him. I wish him nothing but the best. Love that guy to death," Tate also said.

Howard would not be the first person to try to get their former teammate to join them from college to their professional team, with one big example being Derek Carr and Davante Adams a couple years prior.

If Tate were to join the Steelers, he would be the third member of the 2024 Ohio State National Championship-winning team to play for the Steelers simultaneously, with Howard and surging young linebacker Jack Sawyer having played on the Steelers in 2025.

Will Tate Go To Pittsburgh?

Tate is quite unlikely to end up with the Steelers, as he is expected to be among the first players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Steelers having the No. 21 selection, they would need to make a significant trade forward to likely jump into the zone where Tate would be available.

"I think I’m a great football player,” Tate said about going into the NFL. "My speed … the combine is one time, but ultimately I’m a great football player. When you put the pads on, it’s another level."

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws the ball to wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

They could probably do that, due to the fact that they have 12 selections across the seven rounds. At this point in time, it does not see they love any particular player enough to make that big of a trade up, but trades into the late end of the top ten are quite common. Yet, their move to land Michael Pittman Jr. would make it significantly less likely that they make such a move to get another wide receiver.

While at Ohio State, Tate was always in the top half of their wide receiver room, yet played among some of the most talented wide receivers in recent history in current NFL player Emeka Egbuka and young talent Jeremiah Smith. He finished his final collegiate season with All-Big Ten honors, as well as well as being a second team All-American.

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