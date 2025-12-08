One Reason Mike Tomlin Could Leave Steelers Revealed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely go into their next season. with the same head coach that they have ran with since 2007, with Mike Tomlin most likely to return to the helm.

That being said, Tomlin's contract as head coach will come into play soon, with it set to expire at the end of the season. It does, however, contain an option that the team can pick up to extend him through the end of the 2027 season.

Now, lan Rapoport of NFL Network is making it clear that Tomlin is the one in control in the situation, and will be secure in his job for the near future. During an appearance on NFL GameDay Morning, Rapoport spoke on what he has heard about the future of Tomlin in Pittsburgh and who is in charge of the decision making.

"Mike Tomlin is not going to get fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers,"Rapoport said. "It is not going to happen, based on his success, based on his relationship with Art Rooney and the organization. If Tomlin is not the coach of the Steelers in 2026, my understanding is it'll be because that is what he wants."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers Under Tomlin

The Steelers have been a bastion of consistent football, for better or worse, under head coach Mike Tomlin. With no losing seasons and meager playoff success, the Steelers have found themselves to be in nearly the same spot each season under Tomlin. The Steelers will likely continue this sort of success for a long period of time as long as Tomlin or someone associated with him is running the show.

That means that the Steelers are likely going to keep him around as long as he can maintain that standard, as it will continue to bring in fans and continue to bring in money to the team. With that in mind, the Steelers are unlikely to part with the coach who defeated their arch rival to give them the top spot in the division.

The Coordinator Situation

The coordinators, on the other hand, are inherently more at risk of losing their positions. Throughout the season, both offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin have had strong games and games full of gaffes, so therefore could be at risk of a change coming on either side of the football.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

All will be more clear when the season ends, but there is possible playoff football before that happens.

