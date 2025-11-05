Steelers Can Save Themselves With One Free Agent Signing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't make a move at the trade deadline. Their trade came days prior when they landed Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots, but on the deadline day, they stayed quiet.
The reactions weren't great. The fanbase was expecting something to happen. The reports claimed the Steelers were being aggressive. But when it was all said and done, nothing was finalized.
"We are an organization committed to winning and winning now and no stone will go unturned in the search of the players we feel can get us to our goals set by an amazing owner and fantastic fans," a Steelers source told Steelers On SI during the trade deadline.
There's still one rock they could turn over. And that rock could make up for any "lost" talent they didn't acquire during the trade deadline.
Time for Steelers to Sign a CB
Asante Samuel Jr. is now available. The Steelers need cornerback help, and if they plan on keeping Jalen Ramsey at safety, that help should come at the slot position - which is where Samuel thrives.
He's now healthy and actively looking to sign with a team, and Pittsburgh should have interest. If they can lock up a free agent addition for their biggest position of need, they may walk away from the deadline winners after all, with a solution to their defense no one expected.
If Pittsburgh walks away from Week 10 with Kyle Dugger as their starting safety and Samuel working to become their starting slot cornerback, they've won. They only made one trade, and it was the least splashy move of the deadline, but they added two key pieces that could be the difference makers to fixing their defense.
That's a victory.
Defense Could Be Enough
The Steelers' offense has been just good enough. They wouldn't win in a 40-plus point shoot-out over some of the best offenses in football, but they can score 25-30 points per week and keep their team in a game.
The defense has been the problem. But Pittsburgh is built to be a contender off of their defense. So, if they can fix it, that plan remains in place.
Yes, adding a wide receiver would've improved their Super Bowl odds, but if they can figure out what's wrong with their defensive unit, they take a significantly higher jump in those odds. They become real contenders if their highest-paid defense in the NFL starts to play like it.
If they can fix that defense with Dugger and Samuel, they crawl right back into the driver's seat of contention. No one saw that being the saving grace of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's certainly not the splash of a Waddle or Chris Olave that many wanted, but it might be a better move than adding any wideout.
The Steelers can save a lost trade deadline and fix everyone's attitude toward the situation with one signing.
