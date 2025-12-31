Steelers Should Be All Over Cowboys Star CB

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want a pick-me-up for their AFC North title game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, they could add yet another veteran to their secondary who has surprisingly came available.

The Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs on Dec. 30 just two years after signing him to a $97 million extension, marking the end of the former second-round pick's six-season stint with the organization.

Now subject to waivers, the Steelers or any other team that were to claim Diggs would be on the hook for $472,000 in addition to $58,823 if he is active this week, per ESPN's Field Yates. He also has no guaranteed money left on his contract beyond the current season.

If a team were to claim Trevon Diggs off of waivers, it would be on the hook for the $472K he is due in base salary for Week 18, plus $58,823 if he is active this week.



Diggs has no guaranteed money on his deal beyond this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 30, 2025

Pittsburgh would have a rather crowded cornerback room should it end up landing Diggs while also potentially returning James Pierre (calf) and Brandin Echols (groin) from injury, but that shouldn't stop it from making a move that could prove beneficial both in getting the franchise to the playoffs and finding success there as well.

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Diggs' Cowboys Departure

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Diggs was released after his request to stay in the Washington, D.C. area after Dallas' Week 17 bout with the Commanders was denied.

"My understanding of the Trevon Diggs situation is this: after the finished their Christmas game vs. the Commanders, Diggs requested with HC Brian Schottenheimer to stay in Washington for the holiday since he’s from the area and his family stays there," Schultz wrote on X. "Players often ask for — and are usually granted — additional family time during the holidays if the schedule makes sense (Dallas played Thursday).

"Schotty denied the request. Diggs again said he wanted to be with his family and that if he went back to Dallas, he’d just be flying right back on the first flight out, especially with players having several days off. The team vehemently denied his request again.

"And then today, the team released him. Diggs is healthy and ready to join a new team for the playoffs."

My understanding of the Trevon Diggs situation is this: after the #Cowboys finished their Christmas game vs. the Commanders, Diggs requested with HC Brian Schottenheimer to stay in Washington for the holiday since he’s from the area and his family stays there. Players often ask… pic.twitter.com/KO8k98RqaG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 30, 2025

How Diggs Would Fit in Pittsburgh

Diggs has played in only 21 contests since the start of the 2023 season due to a multitude of injuries, including a torn ACL that same year and a knee injury this year in conjunction with a concussion that he stated he sustained while attempting to install a television.

Once one of the top secondary playmakers in the NFL, evidenced by his sophomore season in 2021 when he finished with 11 interceptions, Diggs has taken a step back over the past few years while becoming increasingly injury-prone.

In eight games this season for Dallas, per Pro Football Focus, Diggs allowed 16 catches on 20 targets in coverage for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

He is almost exclusively a boundary corner, meaning he wouldn't factor into the equation from the slot and take away reps from Brandin Echols and/or Jalen Ramsey there.

Pierre has been stellar for the Steelers this year, Joey Porter Jr. has truly established himself as the team's No. 1 corner and Asante Samuel Jr. has impressed since signing midseason and starting each of the past three contests. On paper, there isn't a ton of playing time to go around or be handed out to Diggs.

That doesn't mean Pittsburgh shouldn't still put in a claim or pursue him if he reaches free agency, however. You can never have enough depth in the secondary at this time of year, especially heading into a win-or-go-home scenario against the Ravens, and with Pierre and Echols likely not at 100 percent, perhaps Diggs could step in for a short period of time and make some plays if called upon.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!