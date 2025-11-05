Steelers Sign Massive Chiefs DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some depth along their defensive line before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in a primetime matchup on the road in Week 10.
Per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing defensive tackle Brodric Martin to their 53-man roster from the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
Martin's Prior Experience
Martin began his collegiate career at FCS program North Alabama, where he appeared in a total of 25 games from 2018 to 2020 and finished with 81 tackles alongside two sacks.
He then transferred to Western Kentucky ahead of the 2021 campaign and spent two years at the school. During that span, Martin put up 62 tackles and four sacks across 28 contests.
The Detroit Lions drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he only played in three games during his rookie season. Martin began the 2024 campaign on the reserve/injured list after suffering a knee injury against the Steelers in the preseason finale, and he wouldn't be activated until November 20.
Martin appeared in two games for the Lions down the stretch last season, but he did not play in the team's lone postseason bout against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.
He was let go by Detroit at final roster cuts this summer and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers. Martin did not appear in a regular season game for Kansas City this year.
How Martin Can Help Steelers
With Daniel Ekuale out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, Pittsburgh could have some snaps up for grabs along its defensive line.
Esezi Otomewo logged nine defensive snaps against the Indianapolis Colts last week after previously having only played 11 all season, meaning he essentially just took on Ekuale's workload.
Yahya Black has continued to see the field consistently for Pittsburgh as well, as he's played 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps as a top reserve option behind Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon.
Martin is a nose tackle at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, potentially giving the Steelers a true run-stuffer in the middle of their line.
The 26-year-old doesn't have a ton of pass-rushing juice, but he did record two pressures with the Lions this past preseason.
Martin has only received 53 regular season snaps during his three-year career, but his draft pedigree and ability to eat space on the line make him a solid addition for Pittsburgh.
