Steelers Reunite With Former LB
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a slew of practice squad moves ahead of their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which included bringing back a former draft pick of theirs at linebacker.
The team has announced that it is signing Mark Robinson, who they selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, alongside defensive back Daequan Hardy, who is from Pittsburgh and played collegiately at Penn State.
As the corresponding moves, the Steelers released defensive end KJ Henry and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, the latter of whom signed with the organization last week.
Robinson's Return
After playing in four games as a rookie, Robinson appeared in all 34 of Pittsburgh's regular season contests between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Over that span, he started two games on defense and recorded a total of 36 tackles with three forced fumbles while logging 603 snaps as a core special teamer.
Robinson was let go by the Steelers ahead of roster cuts back in August, and he went on to sign to the New England Patriots' practice squad. He played in three games for them this season and posted three tackles while playing 37 special teams snaps.
The New York Jets signed Robinson to their 53-man roster on September 23, and he recorded 58 special teams reps over three contests with the team before being waived on October 18. He subsequently became a free agent, which paved the way for him to rejoin the Steelers.
With a long list of injuries, Pittsburgh could elevate Robinson from their practice squad and have him help out on special teams and even defense if absolute necessary given his familiarity with the team.
Plumlee Leaves Steelers Again
Plumlee's second stint with Pittsburgh ended up lasting less than a week after he signed with the team on October 29.
He originally joined the Steelers as a quarterback in 2024 after going undrafted out of UCF. Pittsburgh released him at final roster cuts after he received reps both behind center and as a return man during the preseason, and he proceeded to sign to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.
Plumlee ended up with the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2024 campaign and spent this past preseason strictly as a wide receiver for them, though he didn't catch a single pass across 18 offensive snaps.
Though his athleticism and experience as a returner is intriguing, he didn't show enough to stick around in Pittsburgh.
