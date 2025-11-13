Steelers Star LB Adds Pec Injury to Brutal Season
Alex Highsmith has dealt with a rather long list of injuries over the past two seasons, and he suffered a new one ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On the team's first injury report of the week, Highsmith was listed as a non-participant with a groin injury that hadn't previously been public knowledge.
There's still several days to go before Highsmith's game designation is revealed, but there's now at least some potential question marks surrounding his availability vs. Cincinnati.
Highsmith's Recent Injury History
After not missing a single regular season contest during the first four seasons of his NFL career, the injury bug hit Highsmith pretty hard last year.
The star outside linebacker was sidelined for three games during the 2024 campaign due to a groin injury and another three with an ankle injury, limiting him to 11 contests.
Highsmith later battled through a groin ailment in training camp back in August, which kept him off the practice field for several weeks. He returned later in the month, however, and was ready in time to play against the New York Jets in Week 1.
The 28-year-old suffered an ankle sprain soon after that in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, though, which led him to miss two contests before ultimately returning in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Highsmith was a non-participant in practice to begin last week with an ankle injury before the Steelers took on the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was later removed from the report and received a full workload.
How Highsmith's Injury Impacts Steelers' Pass Rush
Again, it's far too early to determine whether or not Pittsburgh will have Highsmith at its disposal against the Bengals. Regardless of if he plays or not, however, the team shouldn't have much of an issue pressuring Joe Flacco this weekend.
T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig are both healthy and ready to go, meaning the Steelers will have two of their top three edge rushers active against a Cincinnati offensive line that's been a bit faulty this season.
Rookie Jack Sawyer has also stepped up when he's gotten on the field with nine pressures, per Pro Football Focus, and Pittsburgh's trio on the interior of the defensive line in Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon is also capable of picking up the slack if Highsmith isn't able to give it a go at Acrisure Stadium this weekend.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!