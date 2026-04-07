Steelers Host Three Big Names for Pre-Draft Visits

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain diligent in gathering as much information as they can about this year's class.

The team is hosting a number of different prospects at their South Side facility on April 7, with the most notable name being Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

The group of visitors also includes Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. and Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger, who is a native of Pittsburgh and attended Penn Hills High School.

The Steelers are hosting three players for pre-draft visits:



Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Darrell Jackson, DT, Florida State

Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana-Lafayette — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) April 7, 2026

Is Boston a Legit First-Round Option for Steelers?

A lot of the early chatter about the Steelers' draft plans centered around their intention to select a receiver in the first round of the draft at No. 21 overall after failing to sufficiently address their need at the position over the last handful of years.

Boston is one of several names who have a good shot to still be on the board when Pittsburgh is on the clock in that spot alongside Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, among others.

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He recorded 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at Washington in 2025 and by all accounts had an impressive Pro Day showing several weeks ago as well.

Boston isn't overly explosive after the catch and can struggle to generate separation at times, but he still projects as a productive receiver at the next level.

The Steelers don't seem as sure to target an offensive weapon on Day 1 at this stage, but if they do, Boston is perhaps the most likely selection for them.

Pittsburgh either already has or is set to conduct top-30 visits with three other receivers up to this point in Alabama's Germie Bernard, Kentucky's Kendrick Law and Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell.

Jackson and Dugger's Prospect Profiles

Jackson, an interior defensive lineman, is widely regarded as a Day 2 prospect. While he finished his collegiate career at Florida State, he also had stints at Maryland and Miami and recorded a total of 7.5 sacks with 127 tackles.

He still needs some refinement from a technical standpoint, but Jackson has a ton of potential given his 6-foot-5 frame and exceptional strength.

Dugger, meanwhile, spent his last two years at Louisiana after having previously played for Georgetown. Over 27 total games for the Ragin' Cajuns, he recorded 162 tackles and five sacks with two forced fumbles and an interception.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers