Steelers Three-Round Mock Draft: Double Dipping at WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are less than 10 days away from hosting their first-ever NFL Draft. But outside of the excitement fans are bringing to the city, the franchise is in need of some big picks, star players, and clutch decisions with 12 picks in a three-day span.

To kick things off, the Steelers have five picks in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, giving them plenty of options in each round the first two days.

They could trade some away or use all five. Here, they chose to move up to land bigger names early, but still walk away with four picks in three rounds, and fill several needs in the process.

Round 1, Pick 21: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

There's no hiding the Steelers' love for the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft, and it may be even harder to hide their desire to find one in the first round. Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson all probably sit above Denzel Boston on every team's board, but when it comes to pick No. 21, they'll likely be gone.

If they are, the Steelers will feel very comfortable with Boston as their first-round selection. The big-bodied pass-catcher with strong hands and physical dominance joins a mix of DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., giving Pittsburgh the toughest wide receiver core in the NFL. Something they'll be proud of and run to the opportunity to do.

Round 2, Pick : Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Trade: Steelers receive pick 35, Tennessee Titans receive picks 76, 99, 216

Maybe the most surprising group of players the Steelers have focused on during the NFL Draft process is inside linebacker. But they have an interest in the position, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if they're willing to move up to grab one before the best of the best are off the board.

Jacob Rodriguez matches well with Payton Wilson as a run-stuffer alongside a super athletic inside linebacker. If the team really is open to moving on from Patrick Queen either this season or next, they'll want a bruiser to replace him. Rodriguez had Heisman hype and brings Steelers football with him to Pittsburgh.

A match the Steelers won't be willing to wait to go up and grab.

Round 2, Pick 53: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Double-dipping at wide receiver is likely on Pittsburgh's agenda as well. This team needs to make sure they take advantage of a deep wide receiver class and have done their homework on the mid-round options after the big names are off the board.

Branch and the Steelers had dinner together before his Pro Day in Georgia, and the speedster fits Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense to perfection.

Branch adds the speed and athleticism that Boston doesn't, giving Pittsburgh the best of both worlds with their rookie wideouts. Both of whom will be viewed as future stars for the Steelers.

Round 3, Pick 85: Bud Clark, S, TCU

The one forgotten position the Steelers seem very interested in is safety. It might be the only position they'd consider moving up for in the first round, but if they could, they'll wait and find another option in a deep draft class.

Bud Clark met with the Steelers at the NFL Combine and seems like the perfect developmental piece behind DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker. With uncertainty about Darnell Savage joining the team, Pittsburgh won't be shy about adding to its safety room.

Clark brings physical play and the ballhawking ability, recording 15 interceptions during his college career, including four in his final season.

The Steelers like his upside, and won't be afraid to reach a little in the third to grab him.

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