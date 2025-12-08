Steelers Playoff Chances Now Rest in Fourth-String LT

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to sneak out of their Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a victory and a lead in the AFC North division. The 27-22 win ended a two-game losing skid for Pittsburgh and has the entire organization grasping onto optimism.

The Steelers' offensive line deserves major credit for the team's victory. Playing without starting left tackle Broderick Jones for the second consecutive contest, the group kept quarterback Aaron Rodgers protected all game long. The Ravens failed to record a sack, and that time in the pocket allowed Rodgers to make several throws that the offense had been missing out on in previous weeks.

And to think that the offensive line played that way with their fourth-string left tackle. Making things even more impressive, 27-year-old journeyman Dylan Cook is going from practice squad hopeful to Steelers' starting left tackle in a division race. With temporary starter Andrus Peat sidelined with a concussion, Cook is in line to make the first NFL start of his career when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Acrisure Stadium in Week 15.

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (82, left) is picked up by offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60, right) in celebration after a touchdown during the 2nd quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Long Road Paying Off

Cook's road to starting in the NFL has been a long and difficult one. He played his college football at Montana, where he made 23 starts at right tackle over his final two seasons.

Following a standout season as a senior, he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before signing as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was cut from the roster before the regular season began, but was a member of their practice squad for the majority of the year. He then signed a Futures/Reserve Deal with the Bucs for the 2023 season.

Cook was then cut once again by the Bucs before training camp began. That move led to the Steelers snatching him up. In his first training camo with Pittsburgh, he earned a spot on the active roster. Despite the step forward, he did not appear in any games during the 2023 season.

An injury derailed any progress he had made in 2024. During training camp, he suffered an injury that cost him a roster spot. He was released, but later brought back to the practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the 2024 campaign.

He spent the first 12 games on the practice squad this year as well, but with an injury to backup Calvin Anderson, Cook received the call he was waiting for.

What Can the Steelers Expect from Cook as a Starter?

Cook is a question mark for the Steelers as they begin preparing for Week 15. The team broke through in their passing game in Week 14, and Cook's play in the second half helped the team secure that victory.

The issue now is, can he keep that up for a full 60 minutes? This will be his first-ever start in the NFL, and while the Dolphins are a team on the outside of the postseason picture, they could provide some trouble for the competent, but inexperienced Cook.

The Steelers hope their next-man-up mentality will motivate Cook to play well again in Week 15. They're counting on it, as they try to separate from the pack in the AFC North.

