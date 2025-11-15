Steelers Waiting on Final Word for One Starter
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line could be shorthanded in what is a must win AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the team's offense struggling to stay afloat as their regular season schedule hits the home stretch, things will not become any easier as injuries continue to mount.
Starting Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo was a notable absence from practice as the team made their final preparations for their Week 11 meeting against the Bengals. The 32-year-old anchor on the left side was limited in practice over the past few days, but things took a negative turn. The team officially ruled Seumalo as questionable for the contest. If he misses the game, it will be the second consecutive game that he misses.
What This Means for Steelers
Without Seumalo, the Steelers’ already shake offensive line becomes even more vulnerable. The team will elevate swing lineman Spencer Anderson from his usual role into the starting left guard position.
The team has loved what Anderson has done in his role as the extra eligible receiver and lineman in certain offensive packages, but as a starter, he’s been less impressive. Filling in for Seumalo in Week 10, the 25-year-old and the entire line struggled to protect Aaron Rodgers. He was sacked three times and their opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, forced Rogers to take a safety as the pocket quickly collapsed during an early possession. It was a discouraging performance and output and now, a similarly difficult challenge awaits the same group.
One Piece of Good News
What might help the Steelers’ offensive line breathe a sigh of relief is the fact that the Bengals are an inferior pass-rushing unit compared to the Chargers. While Los Angeles boasted a tandem highlighted by Tuli Tuipulotu, Odafe Oweh and the incomparable Khalil Mack, the Bengals will be without their top edge rusher once again, providing the Steelers with a lucky break for this Week 11 matchup.
Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson has already been ruled out for this contest due to a hip and pelvis injury. The star defender hasn’t played in a game for the Bengals since Week 8, continuing a struggling year after signing a massive contract extension.
That spells good news for the tackles on the Steelers’ offensive line, which is a huge boost for the interior as well. With the guard position taking a hit before Week 11, the starters on the outside, Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, have to be the best pieces on the line. Without Hendrickson spoiling the fun, they should be able to have bounce-back performances against the Bengals.
