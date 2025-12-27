Steelers Get Bad Offensive News Before Browns Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into a crucial road matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, but without an important member of their offense.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced on Twitter that guard Isaac Seumalo was downgraded to OUT vs. the Browns, due to a triceps injury.

Seumalo now makes it back-to-back games he hasn't played in, as he also missed the 29-24 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

He suffered the injury in the 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Week 15, and the Steelers will hope that they get Seumalo back for their regular season finale vs. the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 18.

Injury History for Seumalo in 2025

Seumalo has dealt with injuries this season, which have seen him miss some time for the Steelers.

He suffered a pectoral injury in the first half vs. the Green Packers and was ruled out of the game, a 35-25 home defeat in Week 8.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Seumalo was active for the 27-20 home win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but also departed that game early as well, leaving early in the second half with that pectoral injury.

He didn't play at all in the 25-10 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 10, with Spencer Anderson starting in place of him at left guard. Anderson had taken over from Seumalo in both the Packers and Colts games that he left early.

Seumalo returned from injury for the Week 11 home matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, which he started at left guard in the 34-12 win.

Who Fills in for Seumalo?

Spencer Anderson is the backup left guard and started in the win over the Lions for the Steelers there.

This puts him in line to do so again vs. the Browns, where the Steelers could win the AFC North Divisional Title if they come out victorious.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (97) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Andrus Peat has filled in for Seumalo, but is the starting left tackle, following the season-ending injury Broderick Jones sustained.

The Steelers will also have Zach Frazier at center, Mason McCormick at right guard and Troy Fautanu at right tackle, completing the offensive line.

Seumalo and His Tenure With the Steelers

Seumalo joined the Steelers on a three-year, $24 million contract on March 18, 2023. He spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-22, where he started 60 of his 81 games.

He started all 17 games at guard in 2023 for the Steelers and then did so for 13 games in 2024. His 13 starts this season make it 43 games total in Pittsburgh since joining on.

His play in 2024 earned him a Pro Bowl appearance, his first in his long, NFL career, where he had great performances throughout.

Seumalo becomes a free agent after this season and will hope he can return for the end of the season and potentially the playoffs as well.

