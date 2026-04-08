QB Steelers Should Take Chance on in NFL Draft

Selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, where Alabama's Ty Simpson is the only real option, wouldn't make much sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With 12 picks at their disposal, however, the Steelers would be foolish not to attempt to hit the jackpot and identify a signal caller either late on Day 2 or Day 3 who they believe they can mold into a long-term option at the position under head coach Mike McCarthy as Aaron Rodgers' potential successor.

Regardless of the fact that this year's class isn't stocked to the brim with talent, there are several project-type players out there who have the types of traits organizations salivate over.

North Dakota State's Cole Payton is a freak-type athlete under center, and Penn State's Drew Allar was once a bona fide first-round talent before a rough 2025 campaign that saw him suffer a season-ending ankle injury, but Arkansas' Taylen Green should be the top name at quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Why Green is Appealing for Steelers

Green was never an overly productive college quarterback, at least through the air, throwing for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions over 52 games between Boise State and Arkansas.

Where Green did set himself apart from the competition, though, was with his legs. He rushed for a total of 2,403 yards and 35 touchdowns, which is the basis for his hype as a prospect.

He put on an absolute show at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash with a broad jump of 11 feet and two inches and a vertical jump of 43.5 inches, setting records in the process.

Simply put, the blend of arm talent and athleticism Green possesses is rare. He needs a lot of work in the pocket given how raw he is, but perhaps McCarthy could work his magic with him.

When Could Green Actually Play for the Steelers?

In a lot of ways, Pittsburgh is the ideal landing spot for Green, particularly if Rodgers returns to the team as expected.

In that scenario, there'd be zero pressure on Green to play or perform as a rookie. Instead, he could soak up knowledge from Rodgers and essentially develop at his own pace.

Given his similarities to Anthony Richardson and Joe Milton III from a skill set perspective, neither of whom have established themselves as starters several years into their respective careers, there's the distinct possibility that Green won't be in a spot where he can start for the Steelers until the end of his rookie contract even if he does ultimately pan out.

As a likely Day 3 pick, though, there isn't really much downside to selecting Green. There's minimal risk at that stage of the draft, and with immense upside, he is the perfect quarterback target for the Steelers.

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