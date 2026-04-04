Three Kick Returners Steelers Can Find in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a bang-up job of improving multiple positions on the roster. Credit is owed to the general manager, Omar Khan, who managed to acquire a few new starters in the first wave of free agency.

The Steelers now have a few holes left to fill, which is why the 2026 NFL Draft is so important. The team has holes at positions like quarterback, wide receiver, and middle linebacker, but another late-round need has been largely overlooked.

The team lost its top kick and punt returner with the departures of Kenneth Gainwell and Calvin Austin III. It's not the team's top priority, but the organization needs to find a solution for 2026. Luckily, the upcoming draft class has multiple returners who can take on that responsibility for the Steelers.

Hank Beatty - Fighting Illini Return Specialist

If the Steelers want a pure punt returner who might be able to grow into something more as a wide receiver, Hank Beatty out of Illinois is a player to monitor. A four-year player with the university, Beatty became a versatile threat who could cause damage in the passing game and on special teams.

Over the last two seasons, he's returned 35 punts for 523 yards and a touchdown. His speed and vision are perfectly displayed when he's returning punts, and he could provide an electric dynamic to a new group on the special teams unit.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) gestures after a first down against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch - Two Birds, One Stone

The Steelers can solve two problems with one selection if they land wide receiver Zachariah Branch out of Georgia. The 5'10", 180-pound pass-catcher played three NCAA seasons at USC and Georgia, and he was productive in all three years.

What makes Branch so enticing is his ability to make an impact as a receiver and as a returner. This past year, he totaled over 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In addition, he was a key return man for the Bulldogs. In 15 punt returns, he picked up 180 yards. In 10 kickoff returns, he collected 205 yards, with a season-long of 44 yards.

A potential day two pick, Branch would give the Steelers a number three wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., and replace Calvin Austin III as the team's go-to punt returner.

Barion Brown - Speedster in Late Rounds

With a 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds, Barion Brown is one of the key names to watch on day three of the NFL Draft. A product of both Kentucky and LSU, Brown posted at least 350 receiving yards in all four of his collegiate seasons, surpassing 500 yards in three of his four years in the NCAA.

Brown has also posted at least one kick return touchdown in every season he's played in college. Over four seasons, he racked up over 1,900 kick-off return yards and five touchdowns. He'd be a big addition to their special teams.

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