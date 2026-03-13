Rico Dowdle's Steelers Jersey Number Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have revealed what jersey number Rico Dowdle will wear during the 2026 campaign.

According to a post the Steelers made on X, as well as one Dowdle himself put out on the platform, the running back will don No. 13 in his first go-around with the franchise.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller was the last member of the Steelers to wear No. 13, doing so in both of his two seasons with the team in 2024 and 2025.

Prior to Miller, the most notable Pittsburgh player to use the number is likely James Washington, a second-round pick in 2018 and Mason Rudolph's teammate at Oklahoma State.

Over 60 games with the Steelers, Washington posted 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 catches.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dowdle's Opening Comments in Pittsburgh

Dowdle signed a two-year deal worth $12.25 million with the Steelers as a free agent earlier this week, which has reunited him with Mike McCarthy, his former head coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked about McCarthy, Dowdle revealed that his connection to Pittsburgh's new lead man played a big part in him ultimately opting to join the organization.

”When I came out of South Carolina, Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys gave me my first opportunity in the NFL,” Dowdle said. ”I built that relationship with him. I was there with him in Dallas for, what, five years? So, yeah, just been building that relationship with him and it definitely played a major role into my decision to come here to Pittsburgh.”

Dowdle also had plenty of positive things to say about McCarthy's leadership and demeanor while noting how much it would mean for the latter to find success as a head coach in his hometown.

“He’s a player’s coach and like I said, he’s a great leader. He can lead this team, and obviously he’s from here,” Dowdle said. “You’ve got your guy here, hometown guy, and I know he’s definitely looking forward to that. It would mean more to him to hold that (Super Bowl) trophy up in Pittsburgh.”

Dowdle was a member of the Cowboys for McCarthy's entire stint as the franchise's head coach through the 2024 campaign. Over that stretch, the 27-year-old rushed for 1,464 yards and four touchdowns on 331 attempts in 52 contests.

The Warren/Dowdle Duo

Dowdle is set to replace Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh's reigning team MVP who inked a two-year contract worth $14 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

After essentially sharing a backfield with Chuba Hubbard for the Carolina Panthers in 2025, Dowdle is no stranger to the type of role he's stepping into in Pittsburgh.

Dowdle's 1,373 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns last year proved that he has a ton of potential for the Steelers, especially now that he's back in McCarthy's offense.

It remains to be seen how the team divvies up the touches and snaps between the two backs, though Dowdle stated that he believes they'll work well off of one another and that Warren reached out to him this past season, stating, "keep putting it on for the undrafted guys."

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