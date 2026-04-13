Speedy Late-Round Draft Option Emerges for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very different way of evaluating talent. That system has been used for years, and it seems to be leading their pre-draft process in 2026.

That system produced some impressive late-round talents for the Steelers. The hope is that it happens once again in the upcoming draft.

The Steelers might have found that perfect Day 3 option who can play multiple positions and bring an exciting element to the offense. Georgia Bulldogs running back and wide receiver Cash Jones has generated some attention ahead of the draft, and he might be an ideal late-round target for Pittsburgh.

What to Like About Jones

Aside from his financially-laced first name, there are some things to like about the rotational Bulldogs player. Over the past two seasons, he's been used more so as a wide receiver and a short-yardage running back. In 2024, he posted 275 receiving yards on 24 receptions and added 27 rushing yards on 14 carries. This past season, he accumulated 20 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown plys 15 receiving yards.

While the statistics don't pop off the page, Jones has a few things that will endear him to NFL teams. The first is his versatility, and that will be particularly appealing to the Steelers. His ability to line up as across the line of scrimamge and in the backfield will be a huge draw for head coach Mike McCarthy.

The other trait that just might get him drafted is his speed. Despite limited opportunities on the field, he demonstrated some impressive wheels at Georgia's Pro Day. He clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.4, indicating he has the speed to compete at the NFL level.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) celebrates after a game against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Is Jones Worth a Draft Pick?

The question with Jones is simple and isn't the most flattering: is he worth a draft pick?

For many teams, the answer is no. With so many talented receivers and running backs, Jones certainly ranks toward the bottom. He's a hopeful day-three pick, and more than likely, he will be signed as an undrafted free agent.

The Steelers have 12 picks in the upcoming draft, including seven over the final four rounds. If they want to take a flyer on a player with upside, they have the luxury of multiple late-round picks at their disposal.

That might be the difference and get Jones drafted by the Steelers. The team is trying to revamp their offense under McCarthy, and this late-round gem might fit the bill.

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