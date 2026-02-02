Steelers Interested in Saints Coach as Passing Game Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers were thrown into an offseason the likes of which they haven't seen for nearly 20 years when former head coach Mike Tomlin announced he was stepping down. Since then, the team has hired former Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to steer the ship, who in turn added Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator.

However, several positions still remain open, including that of tight end coach, but possibly not for long. According to insider Jordan Schlutz on social media, the Steelers have interviewed New Orleans Saints TE coach Chase Haslett for "the passing game coordinator/TEs coach role on [new Steelers head coach] Mike McCarthy’s staff".

"Haslett got his start in NFL coaching with the Cowboys under McCarthy in 2020 as a quality control coach and has worked his way up. His name has gained a lot of traction in NFL coaching circles," Schultz wrote.

Sources: The #Steelers have requested and completed an interview with #Saints TEs coach Chase Haslett for the passing game coordinator/TEs coach role on Mike McCarthy’s staff.



Haslett, a native of Missouri, has nearly ten years of coaching experience. After finishing his days as a player at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he took roles at Nebraska, Mississippi State and Mercer before becoming offensive quality control coach under McCarthy in Dallas.

The 33-year old Haslett is the son of former Steelers defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, a Pittsburgh native who previously served as interim HC of the Los Angeles Rams in 2008, while the team was still located in St. Louis. The elder Haslett most recently coached the Seattle Sea Dragons of the now-defunct XFL, but has not coached since the team was disbanded after the 2023 season.

How did Chase Haslett Do with the Saints?

Haslett's Saints ranked just above the Steelers in total offense after the 2025 regular season, totaling 313.6 yards per game and ending the year missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record at the bottom of the NFC South. 2025 was Haslett's first season in New Orleans.

Juwan Johnson was a top tight end for the Saints under Haslett, recording 77 receptions out of 102 targets and scoring three touchdowns throughout the regular season. The Saints struggled offensively overall this season, handing starting quarterback duties to rookie Tyler Shough in late September.

Should he be hired with the Steelers, Haslett would work on further unlocking tight ends Pat Friermuth, Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward and JJ Galbreath. Smith is considered one of the biggest disappointments after a standout 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins lead to a mismatch with the Steelers' coaching staff. Hopefully, Haslett — or whomever is hired as the team's next TE coach — can do more with the group next season.

