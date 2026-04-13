One Free Agent Steelers Could Still Add to Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did a lot this offseason. They made sure to fill needs everywhere they had them, adding a new wide receiver, left guard and running back. Now, it's about finding the right depth pieces and acing the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unless they want to make one more splash.

There are plenty of names still on the market that the Steelers could consider. If they find themselves needing to replace Broderick Jones this summer, names like Taylor Decker and Cam Robinson are still out there looking for new homes. If they want to bring back Jonnu Smith for a cheap one-year deal, they could.

But what if they wanted to add one more wide receiver?

With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers are pretty set at wide receiver. They're expected to draft one early enough to rely on them in 2026, making their duo a trio. Add Roman Wilson to the mix and they have four that they hope will be contributors this season.

Why take the risk, though? If Wilson hasn't contributed in any meaningful way to this point, maybe the Steelers should plan to have a better option now instead of later. Last year, they waited and paid the price because of it. Right now, they have the opportunity to avoid that with a pretty big name.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Maybe the most surprising name still on the free agent market is Jauan Jennings. The 28-year-old finally hit the free agent market and was expected to be the biggest name available. But the first month of free agency is behind us, and remains available for any team that wants to sign him.

Coming off a season with 643 yards and nine touchdowns, Spotrac had Jennings' market value at $22 million. A month ago, maybe that's accurate. Today, it's not.

Jennings is likely signing somewhere for under $20 million on a one-year deal in 2026. He'll be viewed as a WR3 wherever he ends up, and that's exactly what the Steelers are looking for.

A slot option who can fill their third wideout position while also being a name that can split time with whoever their incoming rookie is. It gives them a reliable veteran in case the rookie isn't ready for a bigger role in his first year, and at best, gives them four quality wideouts after a year when they had just one.

A month ago, Jennings made sense for the Steelers for a whole different reason. They needed a starting wide receiver alongside Metcalf.

Today, he makes sense because his price tag is flexible. And if he's cheap and looking for an opportunity this season, Pittsburgh has one for him, and the ability to sign him without having to worry about anything else, other than improving their roster.

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