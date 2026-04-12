Steelers Starter Doesn't Care About Aaron Rodgers Drama

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of yet another rebuild, with no clear move at the quarterback position at this time.

With there being no strong free agents and the upcoming NFL Draft not offering much outside of consensus first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the Steelers will have to scramble for a signal-caller.

The most likely option, as it stands, is to go with 2025 Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is currently a free agent with no inclination of signing any sort of deal with any NFL team. During an appearance on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football, current Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was asked about the quarterback position, talking about Rodgers in regards to their possible reunion.

“You know, I’m not really expecting anything,” Warren said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m rocking with whoever’s at the quarterback position. But if he comes back, great. If he doesn’t, then we’ll miss him.”

Warren, despite joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022, is now one of the longest tenured players and is well respected amongst the media and his peers. With that in consideration, he likely echoes the sentiment of his teammates.

Rodgers History With Clarity

Rodgers has been an enigma for his entire NFL career, but his time in Pittsburgh has really ramped up how secretive he can be at times. With last season's quarterback decision by Rodgers not coming until summer practices started to get going, it is fair to say that the team is likely expecting a similar timing for this offseason if Rodgers is to make any sort of return to the team.

As it stands, the Steelers are rostering Will Howard and Mason Rudolph at the quarterback position. Neither have shown legitimate starter upside, leading to Steelers fans and media alike expressing their concern on the roster construction. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Steelers look to have a complete and deep wide receiver room, yet still have a continued lack of stability at the quarterback spot.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With a new coaching staff and a massive personnel change, the Steelers might operate differently than the similar style they have for the last couple decades, but it is too early to tell at this point if that will be the case.

However, per the team's top running back option, it is not a worry at this time for the Steelers roster.

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