Three Perfect Steelers DC Candidates

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing on a new head coach. The organization has brought in several candidates for second-round, in-person interviews, with several more expected.

Once the Steelers have their head coach in place, the real work begins. The roster needs to be revamped via free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

The next head coach will also have to fill out the coaching staff. For years, the Steelers have been criticized for their coordinators not meeting expectations. This new coach will have the chance to change that, and he can start by bringing in any of these top candidates for the next defensive coordinator.

Daronte Jones - A Secondary Investment

The Steelers' secondary was arguably their weakest position group in 2025. They allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (243.9) en route to being the seventh-worst total defense in the NFL.

That's why Daronte Jones, the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, would make an excellent addition to the Steelers' staff. He's been in the DB coach role for five seasons and the pass-game coordinator role for three.

Under Jones, the Vikings were the third-best total defense in the NFL last season and allowed the second-lowest passing yards per game. That's exactly the type of coach the Steelers need as they try to establish their new identity as a defense.

Justin Hinds - Return of Steelers' Grit?

The four teams left in the NFL playoffs all have one thing in common - elite defensive lines. The Seattle Seahawks are no different, which is why their DL coach Justin Hinds should be a DC candidate around the NFL. The Seahawks finished the regular season ranked sixth in total defense, highlighted by their third-best rushing defense and league-lowest 17.2 points per game allowed.

The biggest reason why is the Seahawks win at the line of scrimmage. Their defensive line is technically proficient and plays with a nasty edge. The Steelers have a pair of young defensive linemen in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black who could become true superstars under the tutelage of Hinds.

Raheem Morris - The Veteran Voice

If the Steelers go in a younger direction for their next head coach, say someone like Los Angeles Rams coordinators Chris Shula or Nathan Scheelhaase, the organization might prefer a veteran voice become the defensive coordinator.

A coach like Raheem Morris would be perfect. He brings plenty of coordinator experience, and he's been a head coach in the NFL before. He could provide a balance to whoever the next HC in Pittsburgh is.

