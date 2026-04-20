NFL Mock Trade: Steelers Draft Day Trade of Alex Highsmith

Due to their loaded EDGE rusher group, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been circled as a team who could trade from that surplus during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig are names that have been discussed by front offices around the league as potential targets, though it's the former that's the most likely member of that duo to be dealt.

"Highsmith’s name, along with fellow edge Nick Herbig, is definitely floating around front offices as the draft approaches, although it seems that any trade would be a one-but-not-both scenario, with Highsmith being the likelier candidate to get moved," Robinson wrote.

With 12 picks already in hand and a number of different needs up and down the roster, Pittsburgh could potentially use Highsmith to both move up on Day 1 of the draft and acquire capital in 2027, when the organization is more likely to find its quarterback of the future.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) celebrates a stop on third down against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Creating a Mock Trade

In any possible scenario that involves moving Highsmith, the Steelers should ensure they move up at least a few picks in the first round.

There are several partners for them, particularly in the NFC, who are in need of pass rush help, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Because Philadelphia may have its sights set on acquiring Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings, and Dallas could be looking to make a huge leap to land one of the top EDGE rusher prospects while having picks No. 12 and No. 20, the Buccaneers are perhaps the most sensible match for the Steelers.

Sitting at No. 21, a prerequisite for Pittsburgh would be swapping that selection with the Bucs for No. 15. The most valuable portion of the deal, though, would be bringing back a 2027 second-rounder, which could be used to help move up in next year's draft in search of a signal caller.

With Highsmith going to Tampa Bay, the Steelers would also move down 30 picks or so by sending one of their three third-rounders, in this case No. 85, the other way for a fourth-rounder that sits at No. 116.

Additionally, Pittsburgh would throw in a fifth-round selection at No. 161 to help seal the deal.

Possible Ramifications of Trading Highsmith to Buccaneers

While they'd lose a high-level pass rusher in Highsmith in this scenario, the Steelers would still have T.J. Watt and Herbig, who is in line for an extension, as well as Jack Sawyer as a rotational piece.

Furthermore, with the news that Broderick Jones is being evaluated after suffering a setback in his recovery from a neck injury that prematurely ended his 2025 campaign, Pittsburgh's need for a left tackle has increased.

Not only would trading from a deep position group help the Steelers land a potential franchise quarterback in 2027, but it may also aid their search for a long-term solution at left tackle by moving up six spots in this year's draft.

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