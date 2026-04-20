Will Howard Begins Work as Steelers QB1

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have not heard anything from Aaron Rodgers, and do not anticipate hearing anything from Rodgers before the 2026 NFL Draft. Their first expected timeline is set to bypass without a decision, which forces changes to the roster.

With voluntary minicamp beginning on April 20, the Steelers are turning to the player they hope will eventually become their next franchise quarterback, Will Howard. Howard is set to work as QB1 for the Steelers while they wait for Rodgers, giving him at least three days of practice as the starter and working with names like DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

The Steelers will host voluntary minicamp from April 20 through the 22. They will then host Organized Team Activities on May 18, 20-21, 26, 28-29, June 8-9 and 11-12. Their mandatory minicamp dates are June 2-4.

Right now, the expectation is that Howard will get to work with the starters through all of those dates as no timeline for Rodgers is known.

The #Steelers have not received word from Aaron Rodgers on his future and there is no expectation of a final decision prior to the NFL Draft, per me and @TomPelissero.



When minicamp begins today under new coach Mike McCarthy, Will Howard will be QB1. pic.twitter.com/niphLVfT3w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2026

While the Steelers are "confident" Rodgers is going to return, they aren't holding themselves to believing he's a sure bet. Right now, they're hoping for the best while testing out Howard and putting a lot of faith in what he's capable of.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has shown a ton of support toward Howard this offseason, even stating that if he was the coach last year, Howard would not have waited until the sixth-round to be selected.

“People get caught up in what round he went in,” McCarthy said at the NFL League Meetings. “If I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State. And man, I thought he jumped out of the tv set during the college playoffs. What not is there to like about the guy? So, I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback.”

How Long Does Howard Have as QB1?

Howard remains the Steelers' top passer until Rodgers returns. That doesn't change with a draft pick or a signing. This team has put a ton of trust into their second-year quarterback and will ride that faith until they hear from Rodgers.

If Rodgers retires, maybe they look for another option. Until then, though, they believe Howard is capable of being a starter and McCarthy is excited to help him grow into one. So, he's got the job until Rodgers takes it away from him at some point this offseason.

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