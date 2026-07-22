One Steelers Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

In a 10-player Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 draft class that included five Day 1 and 2 picks, it's a Day 3 selection that has perhaps the best chance to go out and make a real statement as a rookie.

The Steelers' decision to take Iowa's Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round at No. 120 overall was met with some immediate backlash and labeled a "reach" due to the fact that he was almost strictly a return specialist in college rather than making a true impact offensively as a wide receiver.

While it's likely true Wetjen won't carve out much of a role on offense, at least right off the bat, that won't be much of an issue if he's able to make up for it and then some on special teams.

If there's any rookie on Pittsburgh's roster that's going to garner consideration for awards or attract a ton of attention in 2026, it's Wetjen for that reason alone.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do Steelers Already Have One of NFL's Top Return Men?

To reiterate a previous point, Wetjen finished the 2025 campaign with only 225 snaps on offense for Iowa after having 80 the year prior.

In total throughout his collegiate career, Wetjen logged 329 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on 46 touches.

As the back-to-back Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2024 and 2025 and a consensus All-American in the latter of those two years, however, Wetjen was practically unmatched in terms of his dominance as a returner.

In 2024, he led the FBS with 727 yards on kick returns to go with a touchdown in addition to racking up 328 yards and a score on punt returns.

During the 2025 campaign, Wetjen posted the most punt return yards and punt return touchdowns in the FBS with 563 and three, respectively. Furthermore, he logged 476 yards and a touchdown on kick returns.

His speed and elusiveness could lead to a big play here and there on designed touches on offense. For the most part, though, all Pittsburgh is going to expect out of him is help with field positioning and a few long returns here and there.

Chimere Dike of the Tennessee Titans, a fourth-round pick himself, was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie last season as a return specialist with two punt return touchdowns and 1,588 yards on kick returns.

It's a high bar to cross, but there's no reason Wetjen can't come close to matching that sort of production and have a huge year right out of the gate.

While it's in a limited role, the Steelers might just have a star on their hands with Wetjen.

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