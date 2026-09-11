Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Two Former Teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out a pair of his former teammates who have made some pointed comments towards him in the past.

During his appearance on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, Rodgers took the opportunity to address Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley, both of whom played for the Green Bay Packers alongside the four-time MVP.

“I had two teammates who spoke out about me years ago, out of everyone I ever played with who said they didn’t have a good experience with me,” Rodgers said. “One was bitter because he went to another team and never became a player again. The other just wasn’t a smart person. And that one hurt more, because I spent so much time with him. The night before games, I’d be in his room for an hour going over the plan, the checks, everything I was going to do. I went above and beyond for that guy.”

Dec 4, 2011; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) talk on the bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Packers defeated the Giants 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings' Recent Criticism of Rodgers

Though Rodgers mentioned that both players voiced their respective remarks about him "years ago", Jennings recently went after his former quarterback for mentioning to reporters that Roman Wilson made a "repeat mistake" in practice last week.

“I’ve never liked this," Jennings said on FS1's "First Things First". "He’s not doing this to DK [Metcalf]. He’s not doing this to Davante Adams. You don’t take something that we can resolve, and I get it, he talked glowingly about Roman… But Roman is listening to that, and immediately, when you hear ‘that’s the second time,’ it’s like a reprimand of like, we didn’t even need to know about the first time. This has been the issue that I’ve always had. When we look at Rodgers, it’s like, do you ever do anything wrong?”

Jennings, who has become an analyst in retirement, has seemingly been at odds with Rodgers for some time now, and the same can be said for Finley.

Rodgers has garnered a strong reputation as a teammate overall, especially in Pittsburgh. He's also gone back at Jennings and Finley in the past, and there's still no love lost there evidently.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers' Reputation with Teammates

Rodgers, as mentioned above, has been defended by countless teammates in the past and is often lauded as a fantastic locker room presence and overall leader.

Those who have played with him in Pittsburgh certainly haven't shied away from singing his praises in that regard, and Rodgers has taken on a mentorship role with Will Howard and Drew Allar as well.

It's nearly impossible to get on everyone's good side, and outside of Jennings and Finley, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone to utter any bad words about Rodgers as a teammate.

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