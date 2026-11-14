Steelers Add Pat Freiermuth to Injury Report Just Before Bengals Game

PITTSBURGH — Pat Freiermuth has played a big role in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense in 2026, but they may not have him for their upcoming contest.

The Steelers announced that they added Freiermuth to their injury report with an illness ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

He hasn't missed a game in the past two seasons, and the last time he didn't play was back in 2023, when he missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Freiermuth was questionable with a calf injury for the Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, but still played, with two catches for 11 yards.

What Freiermuth Has Given Steelers in 2026

Freiermuth has started all eight games for the Steelers this season and made 25 catches on 35 targets for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

He had his best game in the 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5, with five catches on seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns, a one-yard score in the second quarter and then a 17-yard grab to put the Steelers up 31-22 in the fourth quarter.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth had a season-high 46 yards on five catches and a touchdown in the 20-13 home win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

He has been a reliable target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers all season and helped improve the Steelers' offense throughout.

Freiermuth Has Dominated Against the Bengals

The Bengals have been a team that Freiermuth has been strong against, with 51 catches for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 career games vs. the Steelers' AFC North rival.

Freiermuth made five catches for 111 yards against Cincinnati in Week 7 in 2025, which included a 68-yard touchdown from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) breaks into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Steelers took a 31-30 lead with 2:21 left, but the Bengals came out on top 33-31 on a field goal in the final minute.

Freiermuth set career highs in both receptions and receiving yards in the 16-10 win over the Bengals in Week 12 in 2023, making nine catches for 120 yards.

Where Steelers Go at Tight End for Bengals?

The Steelers will have to turn to Darnell Washington if Freiermuth is out against the Bengals, who himself has had a great season.

Washington has made 19 catches on 28 targets for 254 yards and three touchdowns, making for a great tight end duo with Freiermuth.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) receives a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is coming off a strong showing in the 27-6 blowout of the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 8, with three catches for a career-high 94 yards, including a 58-yard reception in the third quarter.

Robert Tonyan, who has played in seven games for the Steelers this season with one catch for two yards, is the backup tight end.