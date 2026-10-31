Steelers' Darnell Washington Fined for 'Vulgar' Touchdown Celebration

PITTSBURGH -- Darnell Washington was momentarily the talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 7 victory after his touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers that gave the black and gold a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

While it didn't turn out to be the only big play of the game, it was one the NFL had their eyes on afterward. The league announced their Week 7 fines for players and issued a $14,926 citation to Washington for his celebration after the touchdown.

The NFL issued the fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, stating "Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts."

Here's a look at Washington's celebration after the play:

The NFL fined Steelers TE Darnell Washington $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts) — showing off the size of his footballs after a touchdown last week in Paris. pic.twitter.com/MdtmcZXFjA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2026

The league also issued a $4,916 fine to wide receiver Brandon Smith for use of the helmet.

Washington finished the game with only that one reception for four yards and a touchdown. Still, his contributions were enough to help Pittsburgh beat the New Orleans Saints, 16-10 and move to 5-2 on the season.

As for the response on Washington's fine, fans aren't too thrilled about it.

One directed a message toward the NFL, calling them "CLAHNS," while another said "NFL= soft."

"Really? Really? This is getting ridiculous," another asked, while another said, "Dawg cmon" with multiple laughing-crying emojis.

Washington's Role Within Steelers Offense

While being handed a fine before a game isn't enjoyable, Washington's role within the Steelers' offense is too important to be distracted. This team is without two of their top wide receivers in Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot). Pat Freiermuth is healthy and playing, but was dealing with a calf issue two weeks ago.

Aaron Rodgers is relying on Washington in the passing game, but the Steelers are also looking at Washington as a key piece of their running game. Essentially another left tackle, as many refer to him as, Washington is consistently used as a blocker for Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, helping to formulate one of the NFL's best rushing attacks.

As the Steelers hunt for the top of the AFC North and beyond, Washington is going to be a critical piece of their team. While a fine like this may stop this particular touchdown celebration, Pittsburgh needs plenty more reasons to celebrate a Washington score this season.

Pittsburgh will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8. They head into the bye week afterward before returning to action for their second game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They are 0-1 against the Browns and 1-0 against the Bengals so far this season.