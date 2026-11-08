3 Bold Predictions for Steelers' Second Half

PITTSBURGH — After an earned bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers begin the second half of their season with an AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Entering with a 6-2 record, the Steelers can capture a fifth consecutive victory and a commanding lead in the division if they take down the Bengals. That contest will be a measuring stick for the Steelers as they kick off the back half of the schedule, as the team eyes a deep run in the postseason.

To get there, the Steelers have to keep improving. Hopefully, a trade or two comes through before this year’s NFL Trade Deadline that upgrades the roster accordingly, but even if that doesn’t happen, this team still has many problems to solve.

They also need a few of these bold predictions to become reality as they progress through the remaining portion of their regular season schedule.

Chris Boswell Breaks the Longest FG Record

After signing a deserved contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL, the 2026 campaign has been forgettable for Chris Boswell. He’s made 18 field goals on 23 attempts, but what stands out is his struggles beyond 40 yards. He’s been perfect from all attempts up to 39 yards, but he’s converted on just eight of 13 attempts of 40 yards or greater. His 78.5% success rate is woefully below his career average of 87.1%.

That’s what makes this bold prediction just that. Boswell’s longest field goal on the season is a 58-yard bomb and his career-long is a 60-yard field goal he booted last season.

This year, he breaks that and then some. The longest field goal kicked in NFL history came last season off the foot of Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little. He put a 69-yard attempt through the uprights, and Boswell will beat that feat by season’s end. It will be quite the redemptive act that makes up for a less-than-stellar year from the best kicker in Steelers history.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth Finishes with 10 Touchdown Receptions or More

Tight end Pat Freiermuth’s career-high for touchdown catches is seven, a feat he’s accomplished twice. So far in 2026, ‘Muth has hauled in four touchdown receptions in eight games to lead all Steelers receivers.

With nine games to play, expect Freiermuth to continue to be a fixture in this offense. Tight ends are a major piece of their game plan, with he and Darnell Washington combining for seven of Aaron Rodgers’s 13 touchdown passes.

Rodgers will continue to lean on his top tight end, and Freiermuth will topple his previous career-best mark. Not only that, Freiermuth will hit double digits for the first time in his NFL career.

Steelers Defense Breaks Franchise Single-Season Record for Sacks

Pittsburgh football is synonymous with smashmouth defense. Once again, the 2026 version is living up to that reputation and defying expectations.

The defense is flawed, but what remains elite is their front seven and ability to pass rush. The Steelers lead the NFL with 26.0 sacks entering Week 9 contests, highlighted by T.J. Watt’s 7.5 sacks.

That puts them right on pace to set a new franchise record for sacks in a season. The current team record is 56.0 sacks as a team, accomplished in both 2020 and 2017. The 2021, 2001 and 1994 teams each posted 55.0 sacks, according to data from StatMuse.

If this year’s squad keeps this pace up, they will surpass 50.0 sacks with ease by the end of the year. But this group is different. Watt is playing at an MVP level. Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig are both poised for huge second-half production, and the rest of the defense continues to chip in as they get after the quarterback.

It’s a dangerous pass rush in Pittsburgh, and I believe it will be franchise-record-setting by the end of this season.