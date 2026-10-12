Steelers Need to Sign a WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help. Only a day ago, everyone was talking about this team not needing to look at the wide receiver trade market because of their young talent. Today, the group is depleted, and they desperately need help.

With the news that Roman Wilson is set to miss multiple weeks with a finger injury, the Steelers are left with DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard as their starters. Michael Pittman Jr. is on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, and Ben Skowronek also left Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, dealing with a calf injury.

So, right now, Pittsburgh's room is Metcalf, Bernard and rookie Kaden Wetjen. Wetjen is primarily a returner and hasn't played an offensive snap yet.

The team will likely call up Brandon Smith from the practice squad. Smith didn't record a catch against the Colts but was a training camp standout and a player Aaron Rodgers has shared his faith in multiple times.

"Well, B-Smith hasn't taken a ton of offensive reps. I've been around him for a few years. He was with us in New York, and always enjoyed him being on the fieldand his ability. I think he's a talented guy," Rodgers said after the Colts game.

"But we can play in 12 all day long, and if we need to, we will. But I was really proud of Germ the way he stepped in. There were a couple of plays with B-Smith. Like we had this play we're running inside zone, and we have this short motion to block the safety. Just by the end of the week it was just assumed that motion. I wasn't even calling it.

"I looked over, and I was, like, Oh, B has probably never done this. I was, like, Hey. He didn't know what I was thinking.

"So we were kind of making it up a little bit as we went there, but I'm proud of B-Smith. He's a smart guy and knows his stuff, and he'll be ready to take on a bigger role this week, I’m sure."

The team will likely need to explore their outside options, though. The name everyone will immediately think of is Tyreek Hill, but he's not the only veteran on the market. Two even have ties to the Steelers. And it'll come down to how big of a role the coaching staff is looking to fill with a signing.

If Mike McCarthy wants another starter-level player in the mix, Hill is the name to watch out for. The six-time All-Pro is 32-years-old and looking to play this season after suffering a dislocated knee in 2025. But he claims he's healthy, and if he is, he's easily the biggest name on the market.

If the Steelers are simply looking for a contributor to play behind Metcalf and Bernard, and in the mix with Smith, Skowronek and Wetjen, there are other names.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is greeted by his teammates as they take the field to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. The Raiders won the game 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't played in Pittsburgh since 2021, but spent the first five years of his career wearing the black and gold. The physical receiver is mostly a slot option at this point in his career, but could be a reliable set of hands for short-yardage situations and over the middle passes.

Gabe Davis is recovering from an ACL and may not be ready to play. But at 27 years old, he may be worth making a phone call to to check on his health heading into Week 6.

And then there are others; Ray-Ray McCloud is a player the Steelers' organization knows well. Curtis Samuel is somewhat of a mystery free agent, and maybe the biggest surprise to not be on a roster or practice squad somewhere. Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, Josh Reynolds and others are still available as well.

It'll come down to Pittsburgh's perference. Whether or not they're looking for a bigger name or a fill-in while they wait for Wilson and Pittman Jr. How long they truly expect both to be out could play a significant role in their decision.

We don't know who yet, but expect someone. The Steelers certainly need another wide receiver before Week 6.

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