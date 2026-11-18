PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still have not met their fiercest rival, the Baltimore Ravens, this season. The two foes will meet twice over the final four weeks of the regular season schedule.

No matter where the Steelers and Ravens are in the standings or where they sit in the playoff picture, their matchups are always a battle to the final second. That's what bitter rivalries create in the NFL. That rivalry will continue as long as the NFL and the two franchises exist. It survives and endures through the multitude of superstars involved. The latest is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom the Steelers have had the displeasure of game-planning against for nearly a decade.

But according to Steelers defensive tackle and team leader Cam Heyward, the years of Pittsburgh dealing with Jackson might be coming to an end. On a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward made a bold claim about Jackson's future in the NFL.

"Let. me get a little petty and stir the pot," he teased. "I don't think he is [the Ravens' quarterback in 2027]. I think he wants to go to South Beach. Or, this is the dark horse one, he goes to Atlanta to play with Bijan. And then you got wide receivers around you."

Steelers Would Welcome Jackson's Departure

Heyward is indeed stirring the pot with these comments. For starters, it's noteworthy that he named the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons as two organizations to watch. He's speculating, of course, but it feels bit more accurate coming from a player who goes up against him multiple times per season.

Secondly, it highlights the uncertainty in Baltimore. With a new head coach and staff, plus Jackson's contract running through 2027 with no extension in place, there is a very real chance that the Ravens and their star QB are heading for a divorce, something the Steelers would love to see.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson has played the Steelers 10 times in the regular season and once in the postseason over his nine seasons in the NFL. In the regular season, the matchup has overwhelmingly favored the Steelers.

Pittsburgh holds a 7-3 record over Lamar in their head-to-head matchups. In those games, Jackson has performed like an average quarterback rather than the MVP player he normally is. The Steelers have limited him to 139 completions on 241 attempts for. 1,741 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

But the Steelers would likely celebrate Jackson's departure from the AFC North because that means they might not have to meet him in the postseason. Unlike the regular-season battles, the Ravens hold the edge in the playoffs.

The Ravens defeated the Steelers during the 2024 Wild Card Weekend, the only time these two teams have met in the postseason since Jackson's arrival. Jackson completed 16 of 21 passing attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns, plus 81 rushing yards on 15 carries.