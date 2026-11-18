PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed an unexpected dose of reality during their 38-18 drubbing by the Cincinnati Bengals.

After storming out to a 6-2 record, the Steelers emerged from their bye week thoroughly outplayed by their AFC North rivals. Much of the loss can be written off to Cincinnati quarterback and MVP frontrunner Joe Burrow, who is at the top of his game right now. He dismantled the Steelers' defense, completing 35 of 44 passing attempts for four touchdowns and 409 yards.

The Steelers only sacked him once and forced zero turnovers. It was a disappointing outing for the defense, but it was especially so for the pass rush. While T.J. Watt battled against premier tackle Amarius Mims all night, Alex Highsmith faced significantly weaker resistance and was still unproductive.

For the seventh consecutive week, Highsmith was held to less than 1.0 sack in the contest. The output the Steelers are getting from their veteran leader is simply not enough, and in order to get back on track, Highsmith has to rediscover his game.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highsmith's Tough 2026 Campaign

Through nine games, it's been an underachieving year for Highsmith. He's posted a total of 19 tackles, but only eight have been recorded individually, with the other 11 counted as assisted.

But tackles are only a piece of what Highsmith is judged on. The biggest piece is his ability to disrupt the quarterback, and he's well behind his usual pace. In nine games, he has just 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. His five tackles for loss rank 38th in the NFL amongst edge rushers with at least one snap, according to data from SumerSports. That figure is tied with Patrick Queen for second on the team, but that's exactly the problem.

Highsmith isn't getting home enough. The fact that he has the same number of sacks as the team's starting inside linebacker is concerning, but it's been disguised by the team's total sack numbers being at the top of the NFL.

Highsmith Slowly Getting Home

One of the big reasons for Highsmith's decline in production this season is his average time to pressure. This refers to the amount of time it takes a defender, on average, to create a quarterback pressure. In years past, Highsmith has been one of the best. According to data from SumerSports, he averaged 2.40 seconds or less during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Last year, that number rose slightly, as he averaged 2.56 seconds.

This season, he's taking even longer. Through the first nine games, it's taking him 2.62 seconds on average to create pressure on the quarterback.

Why that's a problem is that most quarterbacks are releasing the ball in about 2.5 to 2.6 seconds. Take Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. This season, he's averaging 2.59 seconds before he throws the ball. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is averaging 2.61 seconds. Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes takes an average of 2.56 seconds. Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is averaging 2.45 seconds to throw in 2026.

What this demonstrates is the quickness and efficiency of some of the top offenses in the NFL. That's specifically a problem for Highsmith and the Steelers, who are counting on a four-man rush to get home and disrupt the quarterback.

Simple arithmetic is not on Highsmith's side right now.

What Does This Mean for Highsmith's Future in Pittsburgh?

Ever since the Steelers signed Nick Herbig to a new extension, the writing has been on the wall for Highsmith. One way or another, his time in Pittsburgh is closer to the end than the beginning.

The option most likely to happen is a trade. That's certainly a possibility in the offseason, as the Steelers will need to address their salary cap situation by moving on from at least one or two veteran players. Highsmith might not be having the most productive year of his career, but he's still 29 years old and one of the most complete EDGE rushers in football.

The more likely option, in my opinion, is that the Steelers let his contract play out and he walks away from the franchise following the 2027 campaign. According to contract data on Spotrac, Highsmith is entitled to a base salary of $15.5 million, plus a signing bonus, for next year. That adds up to a salary cap hit of $21.1 million, giving the Steelers three outside linebackers making over $20 million against the cap.

It's an expensive investment, but it remains the team's best position. And that's why I believe the Steelers will let this play out. Instead of taking a risk and moving on, the Steelers feel more likely to hold on to him and let him walk for nothing after 2027.

There's a lot of time until then, however. And the Steelers are trying to get back on track after being dominated by the Bengals. To get back on track, the Steelers need Highsmith to return to form and help snap the defense out of whatever funk Week 10 put them into.